Here's the content roadmap for Resident Evil: Verse – Resident Evil Re:Verse

Here’s the content roadmap for Resident Evil: Verse – Resident Evil Re:Verse

Resident Evil: Verse finally premieres next week. After various delays, the multiplayer experience is just around the corner, and with players in mind, Capcom announced the future of the game as part of the Resident Evil showcase.

In the roadmap, we’re told that at launch, the game will feature six survivors, five creatures, two stages, a challenge mission, and a battle pass.

In the first update, another survivor and level will be added, as well as eight outfits, another challenge mission and an extra battle pass level.

Update two will bring another survivor, plus two more outfits, and a third challenge mission.

Finally, update three will bring a survivor, a creature, seven outfits, a challenge mission and more battle pass tiers.

We’re getting more promises with each update, and there will be further updates in the future, but this at least serves as a good idea for what Capcom has planned for Re:Verse.

Check out Re:Verse’s launch trailer below.

