Here’s Threads: X-Twitter’s rival Meta app arrives in Europe

After the launch in July, Threads, the rival application of X-Twitter, also arrives in Europe. There have been many rumors in recent days, today the official announcement arrived from Meta, accompanied by a post from Mark Zuckerberg. The app that allows you to share text messages and participate in conversations has already debuted all over the world except in Europe.

The reflection of the Digital Markets Act has been passed

The Digital Markets Act approved by the EU required a reflection on the use of Threads in combination with an Instagram account and related data import. Now those in Europe who sign up to Threads will be able to connect it to their Instagram profile and use all its functions or they will only be able to see the contents flowing on the platform but not interact. «People in the EU», explains Meta, «can choose to create a Threads profile linked to their Instagram account, which means they will have the same experience as all other users in the world, or to use Threads without a profile. Those who use Threads without a profile will be able to see content on Threads, search for profiles, share content via links or from the platform and report Threads content, but will not be able to interact with the content.”

From Fiorello to Ferragni and Vasco

Numerous celebrities “enlisted” by the new social network: from Fiorello to Chiara Ferragni (video), from Vasco Rossi to Laura Pausini. Maneksin, Tiziano Ferro, Ligabue, The Kolors, Cesare Cremonini, Loredana Bertè, but also Donatella Versace and Alessandro Del Piero have also opened a profile. Like all social news, many famous people will not miss the opportunity for a new showcase. On the information side, we note the debut of the official profile of Il Sole 24 Ore.