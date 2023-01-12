PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium will be bringing a range of interesting games to their catalogs in January 2023, including Behind the Scenes 4 Blood, Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Life is Strange, Jeter: Far Shore and Just Cause 4 Reloaded.

There was mention of Sayonara Wild Hearts joining the service as well, but this has since been debunked because, according to Sony, it was incorrectly announced as part of the lineup.

This marks a pretty strong start to 2023 for Sony’s higher-tier subscription service, and there are definitely some games here to try. The big names, of course, are Devil May Cry 5 and 2021’s Backlash 4, but there are certainly other gems in this lineup.

Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm are classic decision-based narrative games that are well worth a look if you like the Telltale style of play, while Jeter: Far Shore brings existential horror to the fore. Combined with sci-fi adventure.

You’ll be able to download or stream all of these games starting January 17, 2023. In addition to games that go into the Extra category, PS Plus Premium subscribers will also get some classic titles, including Hot Shots Golf 2, Star Wars Demolition, and Syphon Filter 3. Check out news of these games in the PlayStation Blog post.