Here’s who the candidates are…

The long-awaited nominations for the MTV VMA 2023 are out: Blackpink, Diddy, Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, Sam Smith, Shakira and SZA among the main candidates. But the absolute favorite remains Taylor Swiftwhich could break a new record this year.

MTV VMAs 2023: Nominations Announced

The show that has celebrated artists transforming the music industry through their cultural impact for decades boasts a record number of nominees this year. For the first time the MTV VMAs have 35 nominees, with numerous newcomers. These include Kim Petras, Metro Boomin and Rema, Ayra Starr, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Peso Pluma, Reneé Rapp and Yung Miami. There are also many artists who receive the prime candidature: Aespa, Boygenius, Burna Boy, Davido, Armed Link, FLETCHER, FIFTY FIFTY and JVKE. And anchored by Lauren Spencer Smith, Musa Keys, PinkPantheress, Saucy Santana, Stephen Sanchez and Toosii.

Voting for artists is open until September 1st and involves 15 gender neutral category. For this edition, the the newest category Best Afrobeats to the most coveted ever, Video of the Year e Artist of the Year. Fans can vote for their favorite artists by visiting the official MTV VMA site. The vote for Best New Artist will also be active during the show, which will take place on September 12th. The nominations for the social categories, included Group of the Year e Song of Summerhowever, they will be announced later.

Follow the MTV Video Music Awards 2023

The highly anticipated 2023 VMAs show will be broadcast live to over 150 countries worldwide from the famous Prudential Center in New Jersey (USA). Like every year, the MTV show will celebrate the most influential names in music with unique performances and many surprises, together with thousands of fans.

You can follow i VMA live in original language on MTV (Sky channel 131 and streaming on NOW) and on MTV Music (Sky channels 132 and 704) in the night between 12 and 13 September. The pre-show will start at 00:30, looking forward to the show that will air from 2:00. Here is where to watch the reruns subtitled in Italian:

September 13th at 10.00pm – MTV (Sky channel 131, streaming NOW) September 13th at 10.00pm – MTV Music (Sky channels 132 and 704) September 13th at 11.00pm – VH1 (Sky channel 715) September 14th at 12.00pm – MTV Music (Sky channels 132 and 704) 15 September at 10.00 pm – MTV Music (Sky channels 132 and 704) September 15th at 11.55pm – MTV (Sky channel 131, streaming NOW) September 16th at 7.00pm – MTV Music (Sky channels 132 and 704) 17 September at 7:35 – MTV (Sky channel 131, streaming NOW) 17 September at 13:00 – MTV Music (Sky channels 132 and 704)

Discover the complete list of all the nominees for the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 and vote for your favorite. To stay updated on the latest news, follow the VMA Instagram channels, Twitter and Facebook.

