No matter where you live (unless that’s America, of course), you’ve probably noticed that young people today are embracing a bit of Americanism. More often than not, TikTok and other social media have kids saying trash instead of trash, sidewalk instead of sidewalk, and other crap that makes English teachers’ ears bleed.

However, apparently it also works the other way around. Recently, The Guardian interviewed Kyra Green, 26, who said that at the airport she started speaking with a British accent when her nerves kicked in. It’s not just Green who randomly uses the dialect of a Cockney geek or a Yorkshire native, apparently in the US it’s become a trend to say a word or phrase with a British accent at random.

According to Green, this fondness for accents took over due to the popularity of the reality TV show “Love Island” in the United States. They have their own version out there, but the original is still hailed as the most rubbish of rubbish.

“[愛情島]Blow your accent all over the place,” Green said, “Everyone is obsessed with their cute little phrases like ‘do something.

Apparently, that’s what Americans do when they don’t feel well. No matter how it’s explained, I don’t think I’ll ever understand it, but it’s still an interesting development among today’s youth.