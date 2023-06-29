Home » Here’s why you must avoid grimace shaking at all costs – Gamereactor
Here’s why you must avoid grimace shaking at all costs – Gamereactor

The Grimace Milkshake is a promotional drink served at McDonald’s restaurants in the United States in celebration of Grimas’ birthday. It’s a simple purple drink that doesn’t seem to have much going on. However, thanks to the TikTok trend, Shake and Face himself has been turned into a cosmic horror creation.

The video trend goes like this: someone is filmed shaking with a grimace in hand, and right after they take their first sip, the camera cuts to them in a horrific scene. Most appeared to have been murdered or dying and were covered in shaking wreckage. Of course, it’s all fake and done for comedic effect, and some videos actually get pretty creative.

There’s nothing wrong with jiggling per se, but as is often the case with the internet, it doesn’t matter if there’s any reason behind the joke, and usually it just gets out of hand from a viral tweet or video, check out some examples below, you you’ll see what I mean.

Would you like to try the Ghost Face Milkshake?

