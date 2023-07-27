Hexworks and CI Games Unveil Demo and Updated PC Requirements for Lords of the Fallen

Hexworks and CI Games are preparing for the release of their highly anticipated game, Lords of the Fallen, on October 13. With fierce competition in the gaming industry, the partners have taken advantage of the slow marketing efforts of other companies to ensure their game stands out.

To give gamers a taste of what’s to come, Hexworks and CI Games provided a 17-minute demo of Lords of the Fallen. This demo showcased different playstyles, the innovative “dual world” system, a variety of enemies, and the utilization of Unreal Engine 5 to enhance the game’s visuals and overall experience.

In addition to the demo, the partners also released updated PC requirements for the game. Gamers planning to play Lords of the Fallen will need to ensure they have the necessary hardware. The minimum requirements, for those looking to play at 720p low quality settings, include a Windows 10 64-bit operating system, an Intel i5 8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 processor, 12 GB of memory, a graphics card with 6GB VRAM (such as NVIDIA GTX-1060 or AMD Radeon RX 590), DirectX 11, and 45 GB of storage (preferably SSD).

For those aiming for a higher quality experience at 1080p, the recommended requirements include a Windows 10 64-bit operating system, an Intel i7 8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor, 16 GB of memory, a graphics card with 8GB VRAM (such as NVIDIA RTX-2080 or AMD Radeon RX 6700), DirectX 12, and 45 GB of SSD storage.

With these updated requirements, gamers can ensure they have the necessary hardware to fully immerse themselves in the world of Lords of the Fallen.

As the release date draws closer, fans of the original game and newcomers alike can look forward to an improved and visually stunning experience in Lords of the Fallen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

