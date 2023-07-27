Home » Hexworks and CI Games Unveil Demo and Updated PC Requirements for Lords of the Fallen
Technology

Hexworks and CI Games Unveil Demo and Updated PC Requirements for Lords of the Fallen

by admin
Hexworks and CI Games Unveil Demo and Updated PC Requirements for Lords of the Fallen

Hexworks and CI Games are preparing for the release of their highly anticipated game, Lords of the Fallen, on October 13. With fierce competition in the gaming industry, the partners have taken advantage of the slow marketing efforts of other companies to ensure their game stands out.

To give gamers a taste of what’s to come, Hexworks and CI Games provided a 17-minute demo of Lords of the Fallen. This demo showcased different playstyles, the innovative “dual world” system, a variety of enemies, and the utilization of Unreal Engine 5 to enhance the game’s visuals and overall experience.

In addition to the demo, the partners also released updated PC requirements for the game. Gamers planning to play Lords of the Fallen will need to ensure they have the necessary hardware. The minimum requirements, for those looking to play at 720p low quality settings, include a Windows 10 64-bit operating system, an Intel i5 8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 processor, 12 GB of memory, a graphics card with 6GB VRAM (such as NVIDIA GTX-1060 or AMD Radeon RX 590), DirectX 11, and 45 GB of storage (preferably SSD).

For those aiming for a higher quality experience at 1080p, the recommended requirements include a Windows 10 64-bit operating system, an Intel i7 8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor, 16 GB of memory, a graphics card with 8GB VRAM (such as NVIDIA RTX-2080 or AMD Radeon RX 6700), DirectX 12, and 45 GB of SSD storage.

With these updated requirements, gamers can ensure they have the necessary hardware to fully immerse themselves in the world of Lords of the Fallen.

See also  OnePlus Ace 2V wants to stand out in the mid-range market by relying on texture - Engadget 中文版

As the release date draws closer, fans of the original game and newcomers alike can look forward to an improved and visually stunning experience in Lords of the Fallen.

You may also like

IFA Preview – Free for IFA 2023

Study and entertainment, Lenovo launches the Tab P12...

Life by You Early Access Release Pushed Back...

Vodafone disruption – there are problems here today

Sotheby’s Auction House Puts Rare Omega Sports Apple...

Getir closes in Italy. 370 employees at risk...

Rainbow Six: Siege Unveils New Team Skins, Supporting...

Eleglide M2 ​​in the test: the successful e-bike...

Getir closes in Italy. 370 employees at risk...

Review: Marshall Monitor II ANC – The New...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy