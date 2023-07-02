Hey Netflix, I’ve really had enough!

The industry leader among streaming services is becoming more and more of a nuisance. Netflix is ​​slowly but surely crossing the line. After the account sharing dilemma, now comes the next chapter to annoy the customers. What’s next? A topic for our weekend column.

You can already find good reasons to cancel your Netflix subscription. But the streaming provider once again makes every effort to patronize its customers.

We’ve gotten used to regular price increases at Netflix. Of rather average quality, apart from a few exceptions, as well. Although Netflix releases films and series every day, a lot of the content does not necessarily meet the requirements of a high standard. Even “reality filth” like on private television is already part of the repertoire today.

Netflix getting bolder: after the account sharing fee comes the death knell for the basic subscription

Netflix was last criticized on the subject of the account sharing ban or the additional fee for sharing your own user account. The service provider used to advertise by sharing one’s own password among friends, but today it wants its users to do so forcibly recover lost revenue. Not a nice train, but everything is legal.

This week we received the next bad news. The cheap basic subscription (currently for 7.99 euros) is on the hit list at Netflix. In Canada, it is no longer available to new customers. They then either have to take the reduced advertising subscription with advertising or choose the much more expensive standard subscription.

It is already clear: sooner or later this test run will become valid practice, also in this country. As with the account-sharing fee, Netflix is ​​testing the limits of what is reasonable abroad in order to later “make happy” local customers.

The arc is stretched ever further, the paying customers have to endure more and more. I’ve had enough for a long time, Netflix is ​​only booked for a short time on a monthly basis, provided there are films or series that really interest me. I no longer have a “standing order”.

Suggestion to Netflix: Get rid of the monthly subscription right away

But who knows, maybe Netflix will find another option to annoy customers in this “gap” in the future. Just a little “suggestion”. how about when such cherry pickers as we are forced to take out an annual subscription or at least a three-month subscription in the future?

Sound crazy? I don’t think so, on the contrary. The compulsory extension of the subscription or the introduction of a longer subscription phase would only be logical and whole in terms of the new spirit at Netflix. Money rules the world and you can never have enough of it.

Go ahead, trust yourself. Maybe then the big bang will finally come and the customers will run away from you in droves. So far it seems Pain threshold not yet reached to be.

Have a nice Sunday. Even without Netflix.

