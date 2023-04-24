Home » Hi-Fi Rush is a ‘breakthrough hit’ for Xbox
by admin
While we regularly report on sales and player numbers for Tango Gameworks’ Hi-Fi Rush, each pointing to the game being a successful product for Microsoft and Xbox, some rumors have recently started circulating that the game isn’t as successful as previously thought .

However, Xbox’s VP of marketing, Aaron Greenberg, has set the record yet again on Twitter, confirming that Hi-Fi Rush is a collaboration between Tango, Xbox and Microsoft.“Breakthrough hit”.

“Hi-Fi RUSH was a groundbreaking hit for us and our players, in all key measurements and expectations. We couldn’t be happier with what the Tango Gameworks team delivered with this surprise release.

Since the game is so focused on being a Game Pass addition, it’s hard to pin down actual sales figures for the game since it was a shadow drop when it was announced in January, but the ones that have checkedmillionsPeople have checked out the game, which shows that it is really well done.

