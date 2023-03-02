Home Technology Hi-Fi Rush now has a photo mode
Hi-Fi Rush now has a photo mode

Everyone seems to love Hi-Fi Rush, and it’s at Microsoft and BethesdaDeveloper_DirectAnnounced and published during the period. As we reported earlier today, the game has just hit the 2 million player milestone, which we think is well-deserved (read our review where we explain why).

Now the game is even better, as a new update has been released that both fixes some issues and adds a much-needed photo mode. People have been taking tons of screenshots from Hi-Fi Rush, and now it’s finally possible to do it with style.

You can check out that the Hi-Fi Rush update has added a photo mode, allowing you to take screenshots throughout your musical adventure. target=”_blank”>Patch notes below and photo mode for Hi-Fi Rush! “target=”_blank”>Go through the quick photo mode guide this way.

  • Resolved “UE4 Fatal Error” caused by certain shader settings

  • Resolved “UE4 Fatal Error” caused by sound device enumeration process

  • Fixed an issue where the game could freeze when fighting WA-ES-2 (Samurai Chef) in Track 10

  • Fixed an issue where progress in Track 10 could be blocked when purchasing an item from the shop after answering a call from Roquefort, exiting the level, and then reloading the level.

  • Fixed an issue where players would not be able to advance during the 808 battle in Rails 12

  • Fixed a bug where if a die slot was purchased from the store while an ongoing save was made for a tempo tower, then a paused tempo tower save was loaded and the run was exited, the die slot might not be accurately reflected in game.

  • Adjusted joystick and trigger dead zone calculation

  • The attack behavior of QA-1MIL has been adjusted

  • Some dialogues of Mimosa have been corrected (Spanish)

  • Fixed an issue where, when playing a Rhythm Tower, result data from a Rhythm Tower would incorrectly affect the “Final Result” track data when there was a checkpoint save for the track in progress.

  • Corrected incorrect results for SPECTRA rooms displayed in the final results when the player exits the game after an autosave

  • Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in Track 11 when being hit by a giant robot’s laser while using a magnet grapple

  • Fixed an animation bug where players could continue to play Rekka battles after the game

  • Fixed an issue where players were able to move chai after taking damage at a certain time or after the game was over during the Rekka battle.

  • Adjusted the icon that may be squeezed in the training room menu

  • Adjusted the attack action of Holographic Chai SP, so that Chai’s hand doesn’t look particularly strange

  • Adjusts screens during pause menu transitions to prevent visual errors.

  • Adjusted VU-REV effect during Tempo Parry attack to be clear

  • Adjusted the background during the fight with Rekka to remove visual glitches when transitioning into cutscenes.

  • “Game Over” explained, suggesting auto-action tweaks to not appear in inappropriate situations

  • Tracks 3 and 4: Zanzo programmer salaries adjusted for inflation

