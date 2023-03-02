Everyone seems to love Hi-Fi Rush, and it’s at Microsoft and BethesdaDeveloper_DirectAnnounced and published during the period. As we reported earlier today, the game has just hit the 2 million player milestone, which we think is well-deserved (read our review where we explain why).

Now the game is even better, as a new update has been released that both fixes some issues and adds a much-needed photo mode. People have been taking tons of screenshots from Hi-Fi Rush, and now it’s finally possible to do it with style.

You can check out that the Hi-Fi Rush update has added a photo mode, allowing you to take screenshots throughout your musical adventure. target=”_blank”>Patch notes below and photo mode for Hi-Fi Rush! “target=”_blank”>Go through the quick photo mode guide this way.