Home Technology Hi-Fi Rush was wildly popular at Bethesda ahead of release
Technology

Hi-Fi Rush was wildly popular at Bethesda ahead of release

by admin
Hi-Fi Rush was wildly popular at Bethesda ahead of release

Hi-Fi Rush director John Johanas recently said that the game that took the world by storm last week was hugely popular at Bethesda first.

According to Johanas who spoke to IGN, the decision to drop the game without a big marketing campaign was largely due to its internal success. Since Tango Gameworks is primarily known as a horror developer, it seemed to make more sense to drop it without much fuss.

Game Pass is also an important factor, as it allows gamers to try games without paying full price. “There’s a weird viral positivity just to playing the game,” Johannas said. “And Game Pass felt like a great opportunity to make something … immediately lose that disbelief by just playing it and people just talking about it.

A lot of people have loved Hi-Fi Rush since it was released, so it looks like the shadow drop game is working really well, as it allows viewers to build their own hype while playing the game.

See also  PSP simulator 2022 latest iPhone version installation and game download tutorial - Mr. Crazy

You may also like

“Ciao, Silicon Valley”, the new Italian Tech webseries...

Cyberbullying, the documentary film of the State Police

AMD Radeon 780M RDNA3 integrated GPU test shows...

Cyberbullying, the documentary film of the State Police

[XF Technology Unboxing]DirectStorage Demo is here!Liberate SSD reading...

«The waiting lists are over, Playstation 5 is...

“The Sims” opens a new series of live...

“More PlayStation 5 in stores” and no more...

800W card king?! It is rumored that the...

“More PlayStation 5 in stores” and no more...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy