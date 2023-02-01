Hi-Fi Rush director John Johanas recently said that the game that took the world by storm last week was hugely popular at Bethesda first.

According to Johanas who spoke to IGN, the decision to drop the game without a big marketing campaign was largely due to its internal success. Since Tango Gameworks is primarily known as a horror developer, it seemed to make more sense to drop it without much fuss.

Game Pass is also an important factor, as it allows gamers to try games without paying full price. “There’s a weird viral positivity just to playing the game,” Johannas said. “And Game Pass felt like a great opportunity to make something … immediately lose that disbelief by just playing it and people just talking about it.

A lot of people have loved Hi-Fi Rush since it was released, so it looks like the shadow drop game is working really well, as it allows viewers to build their own hype while playing the game.