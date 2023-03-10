The Bolzano-based house updates its range of clothing for the summer by introducing new fabrics and hyper-technological materials to ensure top-level performance. The colors and graphics of the jerseys and dungarees are also new. Press release.

Q36.5 presents the new spring/summer 2023 collection

The new collection includes innovative, award-winning racing clothing, able to improve the athlete’s performance and help maintain the optimal body temperature at 36.5°C.

Get online on the site Q36-5.com and in the best cycling shops the new Q36.5 collection of cycling clothing for Spring/Summer 2023.

Since its inception in 2013, the Bolzano brand has stood out for its particular, careful and meticulous Research & Development work. The Q36.5 R&D department continually challenges itself with new experiments, producing technical innovations aimed at achieving a high degree of technicality, dedicated to a pure, uncompromising cyclist.

Proprietary fabrics, maximum attention to comfort, safety and performance: these are the leitmotifs of the new SS2023 collection, elements whose common thread is only one: thermoregulation. The name of the brand itself brings us back to this word: Q for “quaerere” in Latin, or ”research”, and 36.5, the ideal temperature in °C for a healthy body.

At the base of the products of the new Q36.5 collection for Spring/Summer 2023 we therefore find thermoregulation, comfort and protection. To which is added, as always, ecological awareness.

The new line includes garments with innovative fabrics, new products dedicated to triathlon, new graphics and colors, as well as some new accessories such as hats and summer sleeves with UV protection.

Below is a selection of the flagship garments, the most iconic of the new collection.

PINSTRIPE X L1 PRO JERSEY

The 2023 Pinstripe Jersey, an all-time best-seller for Q36.5, features an innovative new cut with minimal use of seams. The revolutionary and patented Q36.5 Pinstripe fabric, UF Pinstripe PRO, of which the jersey is made, is highly breathable and offers a 50% faster drying time than any other polyester fabric. Uses new extra-fine threads that create a 10% more breathable texture than the original Pinstripe. This translates into better thermoregulation to keep the athlete cool even on the hottest days and during the most intense efforts. Furthermore, thanks to the rough texture of the fabric and the seamless front, the jersey cuts the air more effectively, helping in aerodynamics at speeds between 40 and 59 km/h. Furthermore, the addition of silver thread throughout the fiber of the fabric gives it antistatic and anti-electrosmog properties. Pre-shaped for the ergonomic position on the bike, the jersey features the invisible pocket system, laser-cut sleeves and a sliding front zip. UF Pinstripe PRO is extremely robust and durable: proof of continuous rubbing at the contact points with the backpack.

Pinstripe is available in sizes from XS to XXL, for women and men, in ten different colours: from the more classic black, to cobalt, passing through Curry, Siena and Australian Green.

=== CLIMA EQUIPMENT ===

The garments of the Q36.5 Clima collection are ideal for the approaching season: thanks also to the revolutionary Graphene Yarn Technology (exclusive use of graphene yarn in the fabric) and the addition of the silver thread in the fiber of the fabric, the kit offers state-of-the-art thermoregulation to keep the rider cool during the hottest rides. The second skin effect is guaranteed, ensuring maximum comfort for the cyclist even during the most intense efforts.

CLIMATE DOCTOR OVERALLS

The new Doctor Clima Salopette offers the ultimate in performance, lightness, durability and muscle support, with minimal seams. The Doctor Clima shorts improve the athlete’s performance during every bike ride thanks to the ergogenic solutions of Q36.5’s continuous research on the development and improvement of the fabrics of which the bib shorts are made.

Also in the case of shorts, attention to comfort and performance is linked to the fundamental principle of thermoregulation.

The dungarees feature Q36.5’s innovative patented system of high-density gradual compression with super-light and resistant jacquard fabric, combined with the new multi-density anatomical insert and the new super-light power mesh braces. The special construction of the fabric promotes gradual compression to stimulate blood flow. Real silver thread, with antibacterial, antistatic and electrosmog shielding properties, is integrated into the weave of the fabric and helps reduce muscle fatigue. Additionally, the short features strategic panel placement, for maximum pedaling support, reduced muscle fatigue and increased balance. The construction of the abdominal area has been modified by inserting an ultra-light fabric made with a special yarn that favors heat dissipation to help the cyclist’s core stay cool and dry. In the saddle panel, the central seam that often causes pressure and discomfort when on the bike has been eliminated, and the contact surface between the saddle and pad has been optimised. Here the Dyneema® fabric offers greater durability and favors thermoregulation of this delicate area thanks to the conductive properties of the polyethylene fibres. In addition, to increase comfort in the pelvic area, a stress relief cut allows for greater freedom of movement and the absence of pressure points.

The pad is made with a new three-dimensional Super Molded-Anatomic construction that follows the anatomy of the human body and offers unprecedented comfort while pedalling. The foam padding is calibrated according to a pattern of variable densities and thicknesses in the perineal, ischial, genital and buttock areas, resulting in extremely sophisticated regulation of overall comfort.

The braces differ in the new tubular design, soft and breathable, which allows the torso to move without impediments. The leg opening made with a raw cut, thanks to the naturally gripping fabric, remains in position even though silicone is not used.

And for splashes of water from wet roads or light rain, the outside of the cycling shorts has been given a highly effective DWR (Durable Water Resistant) water-repellent treatment.

Dungarees Doctor Clima is available in sizes from XS to XXL and in black and navy blue colors.

=== ADVENTURE EQUIPMENT ===

The Adventure Equipment collection features clothing designed for the most adventurous cycling activities off the beaten track and in all weather conditions.

A collection inspired by the outdoors, a compact range of items that offer comfort, protection and support: in fact, they detect the external climate and regulate the internal microclimate, for better thermoregulation.

A collection designed for the Globetrotter, oriented towards limitless functionality.

Main features are:

• Reduced volume and lightness of garments

• Thermoregulation

• Protection

• Attention to eco-sustainability: E2 Eco-sustainable equipment which is entirely made in Italy, made with recycled fabric, with natural and organic fibers (organic polyamide and coffee grounds).

SALOPETTE COLLECTION CARGO ADVENTURE

The Gregarius Cargo Adventure Bib Short is the one-stop short for every riding occasion, no matter the distance or intensity of the training, and is designed for the most adventurous cycling activities on all trails and in all weather conditions.

The shorts have a new preformed ergonomic cut: this innovative model has a construction based on the principle of using minimal seams and strategically positioned panels for greater pedaling support.

The shorts see the introduction of a modern proprietary design for the crotch area, aimed at improving the interface between the saddle and pad. The part of the crotch area has been redesigned, which now provides for the elimination of the central seams that normally create pressure and discomfort when in the saddle. The new design replicates the contact surface of the saddle and is made with a shaped fabric that adapts naturally to the different types of saddles. In addition, a proprietary cut for the genital area allows for greater freedom of movement and greater comfort in the pelvic area.

Uncomfortable elastic bands and silicone strips are a thing of the past: the shorts feature a proprietary finish on the leg band portion. No hot spots and less pressure on the thigh thanks to the raw cut on the bottom leg that keeps the shorts in place.

The proprietary knit fabric, UF Knit44 ECO, has a 44 density structure (44 stitches per cm^2): it provides greater muscle support at 200 g in weight, is robust and offers UV protection and sun deflection ( 1.5°C cooler than a normal similar black fabric). Made using only 100% polyamide and elastane yarns from recycled sources.

Another important feature of the shorts is the innovative pocket system: the additional Power Mesh pockets of Q36.5 offer not only space but also protection. An additional function given by the Extra Value Power Mesh™ insert on the pocket at the height of the quadriceps is the increase in protection in the event of a fall: the two layers of fabric wrap around each other, reducing friction direct to the skin.

There is also an extra invisible back pocket: it is located above the lumbar support. Finally, the shorts include the new Super Molded chamois, more anatomical, with extra padding and better moisture management and offering full support for training, competition and long distances and a lumbar support panel: made in fabric high-density stretch with silver thread, actively works to improve stability and body alignment during pedaling.

Gregarius Cargo Adventure is available in sizes from XS to 3XL, in Black, Olive Green and in the brand new Sage color.

Concerning Q36.5

The technical brand of Italian cycling clothing Q36.5, co-founded by Luigi Bergamo and Sabrina Emmasi, was born in 2013 and since its inception it has stood out for the use of highly technological fabrics, aimed at facilitating the thermoregulation of athletes in situations of extreme effort and in all environmental conditions, even the most difficult. The name of the brand itself derives from this mission: Q for “quaerere” in Latin, or ”research”, and 36.5, the ideal temperature in °C for a healthy body. In 2021, Q36.5 also launches its first cycling shoe on the market, the UNIQUE SHOES™ – the world’s first body-mapped shoe, already used by several professional athletes and appreciated for its soft fit without Watt loss. Since 2023 Q36.5 has been the sponsor and technical clothing supplier of the Q36.5 PRO CYCLING TEAM, led by Doug Ryder, which also sees former professional cyclist Vincenzo Nibali as technical advisor and brand ambassador.

– Website Q36.5