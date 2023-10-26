Hidden Ancient Landscape Revealed: Rivers and Valleys Discovered Beneath East Antarctic Ice Sheet

Ancient Landscape Hidden Beneath East Antarctic Ice Sheet Discovered

Scientists have revealed the discovery of an ancient landscape that has been hidden beneath the East Antarctic ice sheet for at least 14 million years. Using satellite data and aircraft equipped with ice-penetrating radar, researchers were able to map 32,000 square kilometers of terrain, equivalent to the size of Belgium. The findings, published in the journal Nature Communications, indicate that the landscape was formed by rivers before the formation of the East Antarctic Ice Sheet. It is believed to have resembled the hills and valleys of modern-day North Wales.

Lead author of the study, Professor Stewart Jamieson from Durham University, explained that understanding the history and evolution of the ice sheet is a crucial aspect of predicting its future dynamics. He emphasized that the landscape beneath the ice sheet is largely unknown, despite its significant influence on the flow of the ice and its response to climate change.

Jamieson referred to the well-preserved nature of the landscape as extraordinary. Normally, the movement of the ice would erode and grind up relict landscapes. Therefore, the survival of this ancient landscape provides valuable insights into the stability and temperature conditions at the base of the ice sheet. Researchers hope that studying this landscape will help improve predictions regarding the future behavior of the East Antarctic Ice Sheet, which could contribute about 60 meters of potential sea level rise as the planet warms up.

The study also indicates that the climate is expected to reach temperatures comparable to those experienced during the landscape’s formation, which took place between 34 and 14 million years ago. These temperatures were approximately 3 to 7 degrees Celsius higher than today. Despite the ice sheet’s fluctuations in size, the landscape remained unchanged due to its constant cold temperatures. According to Jamieson, other areas with similar conditions would typically have liquid water between the ice and bed, which aids in erosion. However, this was not the case with this ancient landscape.

Geophysical data collected by the research team helped unveil the topography beneath the 2 kilometer-thick ice. The data indicated interconnected valleys hidden beneath the ice sheet. Though the researchers have yet to determine the existence of flora and fauna in the area, the presence of rivers suggests the likelihood of vegetation.

The discoveries provide valuable insights into the history and behavior of the East Antarctic Ice Sheet. By studying the ancient landscape, scientists hope to better understand the response of the ice sheet to climate change and its potential impact on rising sea levels.

Share this: Facebook

X

