Hidden in Plain Sight: Scientists Suggest a Neighboring Planet in our Solar System’s Farthest Reaches

Title: Astronomers Suggest Possible Existence of Hidden Planet in Outer Solar System

Date: July 27, 2023

Author: NTD Times, Beijing

A new research paper published in the scientific journal MNRAS Letters has put forth the intriguing possibility that there may be a hidden planet lurking in the far reaches of our solar system. While we know of nine planets around the sun, including the infamous demoted Pluto, astronomers suggest that another planet may be hiding in the “Oort cloud,” a vast region of ice and rock that is typically associated with comets.

The research, which involved computer simulations, indicates that there is a 7 percent chance that a planet near Earth may be concealed within the Oort cloud. This cloud is an unimaginably large spherical shape located at a distance tens of thousands of times farther from the sun than the Earth. According to the study, there is a possibility that one in every 200 to 3,000 stars may also host a similar distant planet.

Nathan Kaib, a co-author of the study and astronomer at the Planetary Science Institute, suggests that it is entirely plausible for our solar system to capture such an Oort cloud planet. These hidden objects, known as ice giants, are a class of planets that have received relatively little attention thus far. If such a planet exists, its qualities would make it difficult to detect due to its great distance from the sun and faintness.

The formation of ice giants is intriguing as they are believed to be “exiled” from their original orbits due to collisions with other massive planets like Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, or Neptune. These collisions often occur during the early stages of a planet’s formation and can destabilize a young solar system, resulting in the expulsion of a planet to the outer reaches.

Lead author Sean Raymond, a researcher at the Astrophysics Laboratory at the University of Bordeaux, explains that these exiled Oort cloud planets have elongated orbits resembling the ellipses of comets, in contrast to the nearly perfect circular orbit of Earth. Due to their great distance and faintness, they have eluded detection so far. Even if a Neptune-sized planet exists in our Oort cloud, there is a strong possibility that it remains undiscovered.

Astronomers have been on a decades-long quest to find the hypothetical “Planet X” or “Planet Nine” in the Oort Cloud or the more recent Kuiper Belt. Caltech astronomers Mike Brown and Konstantin Batygin theorized the existence of a massive object in the Kuiper Belt based on observations of multiple objects in that region. However, the planet discovered by Raymond and his team is not Planet X, as it is located at least 10 times farther than the predicted orbits of Planet Nine.

The findings of this research not only indicate the possibility of a hidden planet in our solar system but also shed light on the vast expanse of unexplored territory within exoplanet systems and even our own solar system. As MIT astronomer Malena Rice points out, it sometimes proves more challenging to identify planets in our own backyard than those hundreds of light-years away.

These astonishing findings underscore the ongoing discoveries and mysteries that await exploration, both in our neighboring star systems and within the depths of our own solar system. As researchers continue to push the boundaries of knowledge, they strive to unravel the secrets of the cosmos, unveiling surprises that both inspire and captivate.