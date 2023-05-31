Home » Hideo Kojima 參與Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater – Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater
Hideo Kojima 參與Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater was finally revealed last week, as there were so many rumors that most people already thought the game was an upcoming title. It was also confirmed that the main voice actors will return to reprise their roles, including David Hayter as Naked Snake and Suzeta Minette as Eva.

But one person who won’t be returning for a remake is creator himself Hideo Kojima, nor is art director Yoji Shinkawa (who works at Kojima Productions). A Konami spokesperson revealed this to IGN:

They are not involved. However, the development team will work hard to create this remaster as well as the port (Metal Gear Solid: The Master Collection) so that more players around the world can enjoy them on multiple platforms.

We even got clarification about the development, as the game is indeed being handled by Virtuos Studios, but“Participate in the making of the past[合金裝備系列遊戲]“The Konami staff is also helping, which is gratifying.

In the end, it seems like Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater won’t necessarily be the last Metal Gear remake we can expect. A Konami spokesperson said: “With regard to remakes of previous games in the series other than Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, we will listen to player needs and consider accordingly”. .

Yes, please.

