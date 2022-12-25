Even though it still rarely achieves excellent results in media and audience evaluations, live-action film and television works adapted from video games are still a very popular subject in Hollywood. In recent years, film companies have successively released “Mortal Kombat”, “Sonic “Kid”, “Detective Pikachu” and “Uncharted Adventure” have been remade into live-action movie versions. Although several of these works have achieved fairly impressive box office performances, it is still difficult to bring breakthroughs in evaluation. However, players will still be able to see the launch of more similar works during the next period. For example, the HBO album version of “The Last of Us” has been scheduled to be launched in January next year, while “God of War”, “Horizon” and “Chariots of Fire” and others have also successively announced plans to adapt the series. Not long ago, even the well-known ghost game producer Hideo Kojima also announced a plan related to video game adaptation movies.

About a few weeks ago, Hideo Kojima’s Kojima Productions and filmmaker Hammerstone Studios officially announced to players that they are planning to adapt the team’s representative work “Death Stranding” launched in 2019 into a live-action movie version. . And now, Hideo Kojima has personally shared more details about the film adaptation with fans. Since the project is still at a fairly early stage of conception, any news related to the director, screenwriter, actors and behind-the-scenes filming team has not yet been finalized, but Hideo Kojima himself does not currently believe that the adapted film will be developed in terms of story development. The content of the original game is copied intact.

In a recent interview with IGN, Kojima spoke more openly about the direction he currently plans to take for the Death Stranding movie adaptation. According to the veteran game producer, he has many different ideas about the film project that will be co-operated with Hollywood, but also stressed that many of the proposals he has received do not meet his own vision. And even though Hideo Kojima admits that he has not fully conceived every detail that will be presented in this “Death Stranding” movie version, but as far as the current plan is concerned, the original game of “Death Stranding” is composed of “Infernal Corpse”. “The Road” actor Norman Reedus’ protagonist “Sam Potter Bridges” may not appear in this movie.

“We haven’t quite made up our minds yet. The failure of many game adaptation movies in the past has led to more and more movies of the same type that will choose to cater to gamers in shooting, right? So these movies will be quite close to the original game in many details .But I don’t want the movie version of “Death Stranding” to adopt this method. Instead, I am conceiving a way that can bring some changes and evolutions to the world view of “Death Stranding” and at the same time conform to the way the movie is presented. I am based on a Designing “Death Stranding” based on the logic of the first game, the game is a game. It doesn’t make sense to directly adapt these contents into movies. Because of this, the movie version of “Death Stranding” will take an adaptation direction that no one has ever tried. Hideo Kojima said

Once again, it is worth noting that the movie version of “Death Stranding” is still in a fairly early conception stage, so it is still difficult to judge what kind of adaptation direction the movie will eventually adopt. Even so, it seems that Hideo Kojima and the Kojima Productions team are going to take some very different approaches with this adaptation, especially compared to some adaptations that emphasize that they will be “faithful to the original”. But considering the richness of the characters and world view of “Death Stranding”, if the movie can bring other rumored stories other than the original plot, it may also be a work worthy of fans’ expectations, let alone Kojima Productions. TGA in early December The Game Awards announced the news that “Death Stranding 2” is being produced. By then, the world view of this game will inevitably become larger, and similar film and television adaptations will also have more room to play.