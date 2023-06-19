Home » Hideo Kojima wants to play games in outer space- – Gamereactor
Hideo Kojima wants to play games in outer space- – Gamereactor

While there are several representatives of big-budget video games that could be considered “director” works, if we now had to point to the first game director to sign every detail of a game he worked on, it would beHideo Kojima

Although the famed creator of Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding didn’t show us any games at the Summer Games Festival, we do know he’s immersed in several projects, such as Death Stranding 2 and Xbox exclusives, and now we Knowing that these games are in excess, Kojima has looked further afield, with his sights set on the stars.

Kojima wants to travel to outer space and make games there.Here’s what we learned from Stephen Totilo in his documentaryconnect the worldoftweetsFound in:

“I want to go to outer space. I want to go to outer space and create a game that you can play in space…so someone please send me to space.

We’d love to play something unique, like something out of this experience, but unfortunately, we can’t account for you, Hideo. But I’m sure Elon Musk could put you on his list for one of his space tourism trips.

