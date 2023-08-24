Hidizs MP145: The Latest Addition to the Chinese DAP Brand’s Headphone Lineup

Hidizs, a Chinese DAP brand, has recently announced their plans to launch a new in-ear headset called Hidizs MP145. The company has chosen to release this product on the crowdfunding website Kickstarter in order to gain support from consumers. The Hidizs MP145 is equipped with a 14.5mm Planar Magnetic tablet unit, offering high-quality sound and immersive music experience.

One of the key features of the MP145 is its custom-made “FAST” 14.5mm flat-panel unit. This unit utilizes 7+7 N52H magnets on both sides of the diaphragm, providing a completely symmetrical magnetic circuit to achieve low distortion and improve unit efficiency. With a maximum magnetic flux of close to 1 Tesla, this in-ear headset guarantees a transparent and bright tone.

To cater to different audio preferences, the Hidizs MP145 comes with three different filters that allow for easy tone adjustment at home. This feature provides users with the flexibility to customize their listening experience according to their individual preferences.

Moreover, the MP145 is equipped with an original silver-plated OFC headphone cable, providing 3.5mm and 4.4mm balanced plugs. This allows for convenient connectivity with mobile phones or DAPs (Digital Audio Players).

Customers who are interested in experiencing the exceptional sound quality of the Hidizs MP145 can take advantage of the super early bird price of US$109, approximately HK$850. This discounted price is available for a limited time on the Kickstarter campaign page.

Hidizs is among the many Chinese DAP brands that are expanding their offerings to include headphones, following the stabilization of their position in the market. By introducing the Hidizs MP145, the company aims to provide audiophiles with a high-quality in-ear headset that delivers unparalleled sound performance.

With its innovative features and affordable price, the Hidizs MP145 is expected to attract the attention of music enthusiasts and consumers looking for a superior audio experience. The Kickstarter campaign for this in-ear headset is expected to launch soon, and potential backers can visit the official Hidizs website for more information and updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

