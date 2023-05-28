HiFi Rose RS130 Flagship Network Player: Brand New Avant-Garde Shape Blessing|Audio Information – Post76Play.com

HiFi Rose from South Korea has become the new favorite of network audio products in recent years due to its fashionable and avant-garde appearance and good performance. HiFi Rose also exhibited at the past Munich Audio Show, and exhibited a brand new flagship network player RS130, similar in appearance to the popular RS150, with a large 15.4-inch touch screen panel, using its own Rose OS , it is convenient to browse the song library, and can display a large amount of information, and can also play videos, etc., and a big rose logo is added on the top plate of the metal shell, which looks more elegant. In terms of function, RS150 is a pure network player without decoding function, and must be used with other decoders. Because of this, RS150 can use all the space to improve the expression of the player. According to current data, RS150 uses accurate The OCXO clock system has a constant temperature structure to maintain its stability. In terms of power supply, a large ring cow is used to match multiple super capacitors, so that the power supply effect is closer to the stable and clean battery power supply.