Squanch Games’ High on Life is currently the best-selling game on Steam, Valve’s digital marketplace. Combining first-person shooter gameplay with the unique comedic style for which Justin Roiland is known, a lot of hype surrounding High on Life led to its launch.

Upon release, High on Life didn’t get the best review scores, with most critics saying it was a decent title at best. This doesn’t seem to have had much of an impact on the game’s sales, as SteamDB’s data shows that High on Life tops the charts.

High on Life is currently beating some of the other big favorites of 2022, such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and FIFA 23. While the Steam Deck is Valve’s best-selling product of late, it’s bound to generate a lot of revenue given the price of the handheld.

It’s impressive that High on Life has managed to generate such stellar sales figures, especially considering it’s available through Game Pass. Even with less than stellar reviews, the sci-fi adventure seems to be very popular.