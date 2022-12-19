Home Technology High on Life is the best selling game on Steam
Technology

High on Life is the best selling game on Steam

by admin
High on Life is the best selling game on Steam

Squanch Games’ High on Life is currently the best-selling game on Steam, Valve’s digital marketplace. Combining first-person shooter gameplay with the unique comedic style for which Justin Roiland is known, a lot of hype surrounding High on Life led to its launch.

Upon release, High on Life didn’t get the best review scores, with most critics saying it was a decent title at best. This doesn’t seem to have had much of an impact on the game’s sales, as SteamDB’s data shows that High on Life tops the charts.

High on Life is currently beating some of the other big favorites of 2022, such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and FIFA 23. While the Steam Deck is Valve’s best-selling product of late, it’s bound to generate a lot of revenue given the price of the handheld.

It’s impressive that High on Life has managed to generate such stellar sales figures, especially considering it’s available through Game Pass. Even with less than stellar reviews, the sci-fi adventure seems to be very popular.

See also  EA announces next-generation "The Sims" development screen, which will be cross-platform on mobile, PC and console | T Kebang

You may also like

Will iPhone upgrade to iOS 16.2 consume battery?...

E.ON enters Estia to encourage the energy efficiency...

[Make the best use of everything]Internet Explorer is...

Elon Musk must resign from Twitter after user...

Pause will also be choked The new shooting...

The Penetration of Social Media and Digital Platforms...

Google shares the most recommended Chrome extensions for...

Italians like second-hand tech: iPhone and Playstation are...

Final Fantasy XVI Rated by ESRB

From the tin tube to modern packaging: how...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy