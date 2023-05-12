High precision PEE-WEE® E-Slide® and gear rolling machines

PEE-WEE® GmbH from Diez produces continuously further developed high-precision gear rolling machines and E-Slide® models to meet the growing demand for e-drives.

NC tip roller device

Due to the consistent optimization of the Pee-Wee® quality from Diez, which has been known for decades, our customers worldwide can use threading and gear cutting machines with and without hydraulics (E-Slide® series) for the processing of their components. In addition, the production capacities in the gearing area for high-precision gearing tools (outer diameter max. 400 mm) were expanded through corresponding investments in 2023.

In combination with the current NC-controlled center roller devices, we enable the processing of components up to 1,500 mm in length.

In particular, the production of several gears in one clamping, as well as the mutually positioned alignment of the formed teeth were the focus of this development. Vibrations during the forming process are reduced to a minimum.

As a result, our customers’ demands for noise-reduced drives can be met. Pee-Wee is presenting this technology at the EMO in Hanover.

The new E-Slide® machines of the High Precision series are characterized by the absence of hydraulic axes. This technology reduces operating costs and increases quality. E-Slide® machines are manufactured in the range of 5t to 120t forming force.

We look forward to your visit at the EMO Hannover (Hall 11) or in our company in Diez.

Pee-Wee from Diez develops and produces thread rolling machines, gear cutting machines, tools for cold forming and automation for customers worldwide.

