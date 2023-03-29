Home Technology High Zoom Camera App Crash Fixes After Galaxy S23 Series April Update-ePrice.HK
Technology

by admin
Like many flagship phones in recent years, users of the Galaxy S23 series will find some minor problems shortly after they go on the market. Fortunately, as long as the manufacturer provides a system update, it can be resolved. Earlier, some Galaxy S23 series users complained that when they were shooting at a high magnification of 30x, the camera program might crash and exit.

S20 to S22 series are also affected

In addition to the camera program problems of the Galaxy S23 series, even the Galaxy S20, S21 and S22 series also have camera program problems, and users may crash when quickly switching between different camera lenses. A few days ago, Samsung said that it is aware of the problem and has started to fix it, and plans to solve it in the next round of software updates launched in April.

The official promise to solve it in April

In addition to correcting the above-mentioned camera problems, Samsung will also provide improvements to the camera’s exposure, HDR, and night shot modes in the April update. It is believed that the strength of the Galaxy S23 series cameras will be able to be fully utilized after the update.

Source: gizmochina

