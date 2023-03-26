Podcaster/self-help guru Tim Ferriss never ceases to amaze me with the high-profile guests he gets on the mic—who then explain their lives and thoughts to him at length, as if they had nothing else to do, in an extraordinarily open manner.

This episode is offbeat, to say the least, but worth it. Ferriss talks to physicist and computer scientist Stephen Wolfram – some might know him from Wolfram Alpha, his “answer engine” (not: search engine). I don’t have Wolfram’s brain, so I can only give a rough outline of what he’s talking about: He thinks a lot about the world as a computer or in computer language. It is fascinating to listen to him, not only because of his really pleasant British English. Every train of thought is original, at least from the point of view of the non-scientist, and often brings with it an aha effect (and also a certain bizarreness). Wolfram only very rarely crosses the line of complete incomprehensibility. Sample of his approach to quantum mechanics:

… the structure of the universe. And it’s continually being rewritten according to some rule. What turns out to happen is, there are many different possible rewrites that could occur. Those different possible rewrites give you these different paths of history. They give you essentially different threads of time, so to speak. Different possible things that could happen in the universe. Those threads of history, sometimes they branch, because two different things could happen next. Sometimes they merge, because two things end up producing essentially the same universe. So you end up with this whole complicated structure of branching and merging of possible histories for the universe …

So it’s about how quantum physics can help you think about the world. Other questions the two discuss:

what is time What is consciousness? What is it like to be a computer and is the experience similar to that of a human? How does a hypernerd like Stephen Wolfram, who measures and analyzes practically his entire life, organize himself? WHow does hours of live streaming help you be productive?

Warning: You need your full concentration and all the English language skills you can scrape together to follow the conversation. But for those who can muster both, the door opens into a truly extraordinary spirit.