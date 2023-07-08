Highest Price Ever: Analyst Predicts iPhone 15 Pro Max to Come with a Hefty Price Tag

Title: Analyst Predicts Significant Price Hike for iPhone 15 Pro Max

Subtitle: The iPhone 15 Pro Max Expected to Be Apple’s Most Expensive Offering Yet

Article:

One of the analysts with extensive insight into Apple, Jeff Pu from Haitong Intl Tech Research, believes that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max will witness a considerable price increase. As speculations surrounding the latest iPhone models continue to intensify, Pu’s analysis sheds light on possible price changes that could impact consumers’ wallets.

According to Pu’s report, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is anticipated to surpass the price of its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro Max. In the United States, the iPhone 14 Pro Max maintained its price at $1099, similar to previous generations. However, countries like Spain experienced a €200 price hike. Therefore, if the trend continues, the iPhone 15 Pro Max may become Apple’s most expensive iPhone model ever.

What makes the iPhone 15 Pro Max stand out from its predecessors is the introduction of a groundbreaking periscope zoom lens exclusive to this model. This innovative lens will offer an unparalleled optical zoom range, potentially reaching up to 8x zoom compared to the current maximum of 3x. The inclusion of this advanced camera system could be a contributing factor to the device’s increased price.

Furthermore, Jeff Pu has shared insights regarding the expected sales figures for the iPhone 15 series in 2023. With mass production slated to commence in August, approximately 84 million iPhone 15 devices are anticipated to be manufactured by the end of the year. This projection reflects a 12% increase in sales compared to the iPhone 14.

Recent leaks and reports have unveiled various aspects of the highly anticipated iPhone 15 series, including new color options, internal storage details for the iPhone 15 Pro, and the battery capacities across the lineup. With the possibility of a price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple enthusiasts eagerly await its official release.

The iPhone 15 series is poised to make a significant impact in the smartphone market, offering cutting-edge features and technology that may justify the potential price hike. As conversations surrounding Apple’s latest offering continue to evolve, customers eagerly anticipate further updates on this highly anticipated device.

[Image Caption: The iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature an improved optical zoom.]

[Image Caption: The iPhone 15 is set for release by Apple in 2023.]

