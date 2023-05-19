Highlights of Huawei P60 Pro: The natural texture on the back of the machine is unique! Excellent shooting ability, DxOMark Mobile camera score is the highest in the world!

The Huawei P60 Pro, which focuses on photography, is officially launched in Hong Kong. This phone has an upgraded XMAGE imaging series and provides excellent shooting capabilities. It ranks first in the DxOMark Mobile camera ranking with 156 points.

(picture provided by the author)

The P60 Pro follows the design language of the previous generation P50 Pro, and the body also supports IP68 waterproof and dustproof. The lens adopts a new layout of condensing eyes, and the super optical zoom lens is placed in the center of the lens module. The P60 Pro is available in rococo white and black. Among them, rococo white is very distinctive. The main reason is that the fuselage adopts the “condensation mother-of-pearl process”. The unrepeatable natural texture like mother-of-pearl makes the back of each P60 Pro unique.

The new interface of the P60 Pro camera is convenient for one-handed operation and adjustment settings. (picture provided by the author)

Support screen fingerprint unlocking function. (picture provided by the author)

The P60 Pro is available in rococo white and black, and the rococo white back is more special. (picture provided by the author)

The lens adopts a new layout of condensing eyes, and the super optical variable lens is placed in the center of the lens module. (picture provided by the author)

Another difference is that the four-curved screen of the P60 Pro is replaced with a slightly curved design, which not only makes the operation feel better, but also makes it easier to watch the content on the edge of the screen. This 6.67-inch screen supports 1-120Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate, 1,440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, 300Hz touch sampling rate, supports global P3 full color gamut management and other specifications, and is the first in the world to obtain TÜV Rheinland professional color standard The double-certified mobile phone is also equipped with Huawei’s own Kunlun glass protection, which greatly improves the drop resistance.

There is an infrared port on the top that can be used as a universal remote control. (picture provided by the author)

The phone uses a USB Type-C interface and supports 88W fast charging. (picture provided by the author)

The volume key and power key are located on the right side of the fuselage. (picture provided by the author)

The P60 Pro has dual SIM slots and supports dual SIM dual standby. (picture provided by the author)

Put together several rococo white color P60 Pro mobile phones, and you will see that the texture of the back of each mobile phone is unique. (picture provided by the author)

The P60 Pro offers two versions of 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. It uses a Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 4G processor, a built-in 4,815mAh battery, and supports 88W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. The official said that it can charge to half of the power in 10 minutes . It is worth noting that the design of the 88W fast charger that comes with the P60 Pro is quite special. It provides both USB-A and USB-C interfaces, but it can only charge the phone with a single interface.

The P60 Pro is not only equipped with a brand new XD Fusion Pro image engine, but also a 48-megapixel super-focusing main lens that still supports f/1.4-f/4.0 ten-segment variable physical aperture, and also uses a high-transmittance lens group and RYYB super-sensitive sensor The most important thing is that the 48-megapixel telephoto lens supports f/2.1 aperture, combined with the RYYB super-sensitive sensor and the three-axis sensor displacement anti-vibration system, the amount of light entering is greatly increased. In addition, the phone is also equipped with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13-megapixel front-facing lens.

The overall shooting function of the P60 Pro is the same as that of the Mate 50 Pro, including the adjustable physical aperture. (picture provided by the author)

It is equipped with the EMUI 13 platform, and the functions provided in HarmonyOS 3 in the past are still fully retained. (picture provided by the author)

The P60 Pro uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 4G processor, and the AnTuTu test score is close to 860,000. (picture provided by the author)

The super-focusing main lens of the P60 Pro can capture extremely delicate images. (picture provided by the author)

Equipped with a new 48-megapixel telephoto lens, it can still take high-quality photos in dark environments. (picture provided by the author)

Summarize

After trying the P60 Pro, the author has a refreshing feeling. The brand new rococo white back is very distinctive. In fact, you can’t see its characteristics just by holding a P60 Pro, but if you put several P60 Pro phones together, you will see that the texture of the back of each phone is obviously different. As for the camera function, the P60 Pro is similar to the previous Huawei phones, but the camera uses a new interface, which is convenient for one-handed operation and adjustment settings.

Operating system: EMUI 13

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G 3.2GHz octa-core

Memory: 8GB/12GB RAM / 256GB/512GB ROM

Display: 2,700 x 1,220 pixels, 6.7-inch multi-touch LTPO OLED screen

制式：GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz / WCDMA Band 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 / FDD-LTE Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/66 / TDD-LTE Band 34/38/39/40/41

Communication: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax / Bluetooth 5.2

Lens: 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle (front) / 48-megapixel super-focus + 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle + 48-megapixel periscope telephoto (rear)

Others: GPS/GLONASS/BeiDou/Galileo/QZSS/NavIC / NFC / Screen Fingerprint Sensor

Battery: Built-in 4,815mAh

Dimensions: 161 x 74.5 x 8.3mm

Weight: 200 grams

Price: $7,988 (8GB + 256GB) / $8,988 (12GB + 512GB)

Enquiry: Huawei 8128 8810

Author: Shuai Xu

Since 1998, he has written PDA application articles, and has also assisted in the establishment of related user associations. Currently, as a freelance writer, he writes articles on smartphone applications for several magazines and websites in Hong Kong, and regularly publishes several books on smartphone applications to share practical information on smartphone platforms.

