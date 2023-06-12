Home » Highly acclaimed pixel action adventure “Sunblaze” GOG is free for a limited time, and it will be permanently saved after receiving it | 4Gamers
Highly acclaimed pixel action adventure “Sunblaze” GOG is free for a limited time, and it will be permanently saved after receiving it | 4Gamers

The highly acclaimed pixel action adventure game “Sunblaze” on Steam is currently launching a limited-time free event on GOG. Just log in to the GOG.com platform (note *) account to claim the game, you can save it permanently and download the game at any time.

“Sunblaze” is a work launched by the Games From Earth team in 2021. The story describes the heroine Josie’s father, a retired superhero, who built a simulated training ground to train Josie. Unable to get out, Josie is trapped in a place full of lasers, traps and out-of-control robots.

The game “Sunblaze” has hundreds of levels and puzzles to challenge. The dot-matrix pixel art of the home game and the narrative combined with American comics fully present Josie’s cuteness and have won a lot of praise.

The time-limited free period of “Sunblaze” only ends at 06:00 on June 14, Taiwan time.Store page: click me to go

※GOG.com is a digital distribution platform for video games and movies. It is operated by GOG. Its parent company is the well-known Polish game publisher CD Projekt Group. The most famous CD Projekt Red development team under it has produced “The Witcher 3″ and ” Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077″ and other masterpieces.

