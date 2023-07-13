Highly Anticipated RPG ‘Xuanyuan Sword Beyond the Clouds and Mountains’ to Launch on Steam Platform, Gamers Moved to Tears

Classic RPG Game “Xuanyuan Sword Beyond the Clouds and Mountains” to Launch on Steam Platform

The highly anticipated RPG game, “Xuanyuan Sword Beyond the Clouds and Mountains,” is set to be released on the popular gaming platform, Steam, on July 26. The news has brought tears of joy to the eyes of many eager players.

Produced by Daewoo Information, “Xuanyuan Sword Beyond the Clouds and Mountains” will offer a 15% discount during its first week of release on Steam. Additionally, the game’s screen ratio will be adjusted from the old version’s 4:3 to the more modern 16:9 aspect ratio. The release on the Steam platform has left fans exclaiming, “I’ve waited too long” upon hearing the news.

The “Xuanyuan Sword” series is a turn-based role-playing game initially developed by the DOMO team. “Xuanyuan Sword Beyond the Clouds and Mountains” was first released in December 1999 and has since become one of the most popular games in the Chinese gaming industry. The game’s storyline spans across the Eurasian continent, combining elements of Chinese and Western mythology with historical stages in Frank, Arabia, and China.

Earlier this year in April, the official announcement regarding “Xuanyuan Sword: Beyond the Clouds and Mountains” being released on the Steam platform was made. Finally, on July 26, the launch date was officially confirmed. In the promotional video that accompanied the announcement, it was revealed that the Steam version of “Xuanyuan Sword Beyond the Clouds and Mountains” will feature the adjusted 16:9 screen ratio, high-resolution image quality, and controller operation, promising an enhanced gaming experience. The Steam version will also include new episodes from the Chinese chapter that were previously featured in the mobile version.

Once the news was released, players flooded the official community with positive comments, expressing their excitement. Many eagerly awaited the Chinese chapter supplementary version, with one player exclaiming, “It’s finally here! I will definitely support it.” Others praised the optimized screen ratio, stating, “I feel that the optimized screen is pretty good.” Players also expressed their willingness to purchase the game for collection purposes, even if they didn’t have immediate plans to play it. Foreign players also rejoiced, as they can finally experience the game in a language they are familiar with.

However, there were some players who hoped for a complete remake of “Xuanyuan Sword Beyond the Clouds and Mountains” instead of a direct transplant of the old work. They expressed their desire for a refreshed version, stating, “It’s true that the classic is undefeated, but you still need to change the skin of the fried rice” and questioning, “Do you really want to reheat it?”

The launch of “Xuanyuan Sword Beyond the Clouds and Mountains” on the Steam platform is expected to be a major event for both long-time fans of the series and new players looking to delve into the beloved RPG. With its updated screen ratio, improved image quality, and inclusion of new episodes, the game promises to captivate players and deliver an enhanced and nostalgic gaming experience.

