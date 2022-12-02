The 4-player survival cooperative game inspired nearly a decade of similar works under the influence of “Left 4 Dead 2” (Left 4 Dead 2) in 2009, and the Swedish developer Fatshark’s “Plague of the Last Days” series has become one of the masterpieces that stand out First, the latest work of the original team, “Warhammer 40,000: Darktide” (Warhammer 40,000: Darktide) is a successor to the future, not only combining the characteristics of previous works, but also bringing L4D2 fans the nightmare of the past special challenges.

The background of “Dark Tide” is based on the decades-old history of “Warhammer 40K”. The “Mourning Star” belonging to the Imperial Inquisition came to the planet Hive World (Hive World), because the imperial hive Tetim was hiding underground. Get rid of the aliens and heretics, but the army dispatched this time is not the well-known interstellar fighter “Astarte monks” of the human empire, but a group of criminals.

Play as a commando criminal heading to Hive Tetim

In the prologue novice mission, the player plays the role of a criminal convicted by the Imperial Court, and the process of creating a character can choose a variety of different background settings, all of which come from historical materials that have appeared in “Warhammer 40K”.

After a series of settings like “Dungeons and Dragons” such as homes, origins, and decisive moments, players can determine the character of the character itself, and this character not only affects the voice, but also affects specific dialogues that appear during the game.

Strictly speaking, the background setting of the character does not affect the strength of the created job, but allows the player to better understand the story that happened under the hive of “Kuroshio” through trivial dialogue. The unlucky protagonist, Karma, saved the auditor Zola, and was promoted to join the opportunity to eradicate the heretics of Tetim. Your performance determines whether you can get the pardon of the human emperor.

Just like “Evil Forces”, different characters often tell clues and plot dialogues about the infected under different maps. Even if there are many people who don’t understand the huge story background of “Warhammer 40K”, in essence, individuals still have a deep respect for the Fatshark team. Such a thoughtful design is quite admirable.

Combat to Survive and Attack Weaknesses

A large part of the battle in “Black Tide” is still melee slashing, so before the health (white bar) is attacked, the blue bar toughness will be deducted first. When the toughness exists, heavy attack damage will only deduct a little life. Therefore, maintaining resilience is the skill homework of every player.

In the game, as long as players get close to each other, they can slowly recover resilience. At the same time, other professions also have skills that can restore resilience. Therefore, the game itself encourages players to cooperate closely. Fighting alone will only lead to perdition.

In addition to being injured, the purple bar represents the “corruption” that cannot restore life normally. When attacked by a specific enemy or environment, corruption will accumulate, reducing the upper limit of health recovery. The only way to remove corruption is through the medical station, and corruption is also one of the difficulties of this work.

In addition, the game teaches players basic light and heavy attacks and sliding dodge skills in the prologue. The most important thing is to deal with enemies with armor. specific means are required.

Four major career options

“I’m here to shoot, not to listen to stories.” Of course, the combat survival experience is the selling point of “Black Tide”, and this point Fatshark’s good reputation in the past “Plague of the Last Days” series has fully proved that they have the ability to create The strength of first-class action survival games, and this time in “Kuroshio” also has a very good sense of weapon strike.

Different from the multiple occupations in “The Vermintide 2”, “The Black Tide” only has 4 occupations to choose from at the beginning this time, and the active skills of the occupations are only “blitz” and “stunt” (unique tricks), and the rest are passive. The difference between bonuses and exclusive weapons.

However, these four major occupations are enough to bring out the unique zombie tide survival experience of “Kuroshio Tide”. Ogryn, veterans, fanatics and psykers with their own positions can cooperate with each other or repeatedly choose and match, and Combine different gameplays with their own interesting weapons.

The following is a preliminary explanation of the charm of the four major careers in the early and mid-term.

Ogryn: Skull Crusher

I, Oumou, traveled all over the world, relying on being able to fight with strength, being different, not only the pain of the grenade, but also the blast of the grenade.

Positioning: Juli Tank

Blitz: Massive Damage Chest

Special Skill: Bull Raid

Special weapons: War hammer plate shield, grenade gauntlet .. just let you play

Difficulty of getting started: ★

Ogryn is the most different from other human professions due to his body size, so he hardly shares weapons, which also makes him the most fun profession in the early stage. It has the highest basic blood volume (300), which makes him have higher resistance than other professions after losing its toughness (blue bar shield). In response to late-stage talents, it can also increase the passive attack surface or defense surface.

However, the most interesting thing about Ogryn is that he has a unique warhammer plate shield, which can not only move forward with a shield, but also has the effect of frontal invincibility (but he will still be controlled by the field), and his long-range weapons are also quite diverse, including a shotgun , double heavy machine gun, concussion gun and a bunch of weapons that can explode the enemy, and the grenade gauntlet can take into account both close combat and long-range firepower.

What’s particularly funny is that Ogryn’s blitz skill is not like throwing grenades like fanatics or sharpshooters, but takes out a “massive damage box” that looks like an ammunition box, and the way he uses it is also very simple. throw it out.

Although this thing will not explode like a fragmentation grenade, the hit damage is indeed very “huge”.

Veterans: Marksman

Special feeling, you have to suppress it at any time, if you don’t suppress it, you can’t do it, think about it, you bring your teammates, go to the nest, eat hot pot, and sing, and suddenly you are robbed by special feeling! So a day without special feelings is a good day!

Positioning: Almighty Gunner

Blitz: Frag Grenade

Special skill: fire salvo

Special weapons: plasma gun, scout laser gun

Difficulty of getting started: ★★

Basically, it is a profession that relies on guns for its livelihood. It has the highest weakness damage bonus and ammunition reserves. In other words, the veteran is the closest thing to a survival shooter role of yesteryear.

Due to his talent, the veteran has a very good ability to clear monsters when using a flamethrower or a plasma gun, but the most important thing for him in team positioning is to find “special monsters”, that is, they are particularly powerful, have field control capabilities, and In L4D2, it is called “special sense” enemy.

Zealots: Preachers

If you want to play fanatics, you have to make a clever name, attract teammates, give medical injections, and the fat man will make up first, so that other people can follow suit. Put the ammunition box, and give all the bullets as much as possible, and the bullets on the ground will be divided into 30-70. Why only 70%? Seventy percent belonged to veterans, and thirty percent would depend on Ou Pang’s face.

Positioning: melee expert

Blitz: Stun Grenade

Special skills: Punish rape and eliminate evil

Specialized martial arts: Ripper Sword, Thunder Hammer

Difficulty of getting started: ★★★

Although he can use most long-range firearms, the fanatic does not have much talent for long-range damage. Instead, he is an expert in melee damage. His diverse weapons can use light and heavy attacks to perform different combos, and he can deal with a single target according to the situation. In order to deal a major blow, or sweep a group of monsters, Ripper Sword and Thunder Hammer perform best, but because they often fight close to each other, they need specialized dodging skills to exert their strength.

The fanatic’s big move “Punish Rape and Eliminate Evil” can charge close to the enemy, deal a certain critical strike damage and replenish toughness instantly. The talent feature allows him to recover more toughness with melee attacks, so he is also a resistant class, and he is also It can also be equipped with a flamethrower or a sniper rifle to help the team wipe out monster groups or snipe special effects.

Psyker: Psychic Scholar

I only do three things when I play psionics. Backlash! Backlash! Still fucking backlash!

Positioning: riot output

Blitz: Burst brain

Special Ability: Wrath of the Psionic Scholar

Special weapons: force field staff, power staff

Difficulty of getting started: ★★★★

The most difficult job to get started in the early stage, but also the most unique field control job in the later stage. Psykers, like fanatics, can equip a lot of firearms, but they lack the toughness bonus talent themselves, so their melee resistance is not good. Blitz “Brain Burst” can “squeeze” enemies with psychic power from a long distance, and can also effectively deal with armored enemies, but the problem is that it will accumulate subspace backlash, so the strength is relatively low before the initial level is low.

However, in the middle and late stages, after talents can effectively slow down the backlash effect, coupled with the unique combat gameplay of fire rod, electric rod and power rod, the psyker can be transformed into the most powerful mage on the battlefield, and there is no need to pick up bullets or grenade materials at all. , Let all the bullets on the ground go to teammates no need to kneel to grab supplies 。

Diversified map tasks & global environment

The mission design of the main city of Tetian Hive is very interesting. Basically, the map is divided into “HL-18-66 Residential Area”, “HL-17-36 Factory”, “HL-16-11 Transit Hub”, ” HL-18-66 Residential Area”, “HL-32-2 Cargo Port” and other maps, and missions will have different route designs depending on the type.

For example, the HL-18-66 residential area map has 3 different types of missions, namely “Water Tank” to fight against corrupted growths, go to “Court Prison” to assassinate heretics, or go to “Forgotten Vigil Station” for sabotage missions, These 3 levels will be carried out in the HL-18-66 residential area. Depending on the mission, your route and destination will be different. In addition, the random allocation of elite bosses and resources in the level makes each game experience unique. The fun of repetition.

During the pre-order test period, 10 level missions were released, and the experience of playing these missions at different levels of difficulty is also quite interesting.

Water tank (shock)｜HL-18-66 residential area

Consignment station (raid｜HL-17-36 factory

Aikou Station (Assassination)｜HL-16-11 Transit Hub

Smelter Building (Strike)｜HL-17-36 Factory

Abyss Logistics (Investigation) | L-16-11 Transit Hub

Relay Station (Disruption)｜HL-32-2 Cargo Port

Courthouse (Assassination)｜HL-18-66 Residential Area

Energy Matrix (Repair)｜HL-17-36 Factory

Forgotten Vigil Station (Destroyed)｜HL-18-66 Residential Area

Drake Residential Area (Survey)｜HL-16-11 Transit Hub

In addition, each task sometimes has additional side objectives, such as asking you to find the “Holy Book” or “Magic Book” in the challenge level. These items will occupy your ammo box or medical box resource slot, but completing the objective will not Additional experience points and money rewards can be obtained.

At the same time, the global environment is another kind of challenge. It may endow the level with effects such as “endless enemy group” or “power interruption”, which will bring the difficulty of the game to another level, especially the “power interruption” environment, which players are familiar with. The map will become extremely dark and can only be illuminated by the flashlight that comes with certain weapons.

In addition, the most terrifying enemy in the game, the “Demon Lord”, has a chance to randomly appear in each difficulty, and its lethality is even more deadly than the L4D2 witch.

Upgrade Progress and Weekly Tasks (Contracts)

The progress of the “Black Tide” game itself is to increase the trust level to 30. Every 5 levels, you can get different talents and special effects. You can choose 1 of 3 (can be switched at will). At the same time, the improvement of the level also affects the level and quality of the weapons that can be obtained. .

Ultimately, all players need is to choose their own two weapons, and at the same time unlock 3 treasure slots at level 8/16/24 to enhance their abilities such as toughness, health or damage.

In addition to buying weapons with gold coins in the store, you can also obtain tokens through the weekly updated contract to complete the goals specified in the contract, and then use the tokens to buy powerful weapons or treasures.

Of course, if you feel that a contract task is too difficult, you can also spend gold coins to change the task.

Conclusion: The more fun the later the zombie wave survival new work

Seriously speaking, the biggest shortcoming of “Kuroshio” is that there are not many stunts and basic weapons that have not been unlocked before level 5 in the early stage, resulting in little difference in the playing of each profession, but these can be regarded as a transition period for new players who are still unfamiliar with this game Come learn basic survival skills.

Until the trust level is 15, the game experience will be greatly improved, because various interesting special martial arts will begin to appear in the arms store, and players can also start to match different talents, try to challenge the difficulty of 2 stars or 3 stars, and experience L4D2 I am especially impressed by the excitement of Combo’s group destruction.

The most personal plus point is that in addition to the map design environment atmosphere is quite tasteful, its BGM music is also very touching, the original music soundtrack of this game is quite worth listening to.

In addition, the matter of grabbing bullets is really a revelation in this work. Even the dialogue between the characters will be specially choked with each other, not to mention how my friends will talk to each other. Happy memories of friends killing zombies together.

The 4-player cooperative survival shooter “Warhammer 40K: Kuroshio” has been officially launched on December 1st on Steam and Microsoft Store platforms. The game supports 4-player connection (or Bot team), and there will be new cutscenes according to the level upgrade The plot has been well received by fans of the series on Steam.