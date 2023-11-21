Home » HIGOLE GOLE 2 Pro mini PC also has a 5.5-inch touch screen. Is it a novelty or an electronic waste?
Introducing the HIGOLE GOLE 2 Pro: A Powerful Pocket PC with Full-Size Ports

The HIGOLE GOLE 2 Pro is not your average pocket device. Despite its compact 5.5-inch touch screen, this PC packs a powerful punch with full-size ports, an x86 processor, and support for desktop operating systems such as Windows 11 or Ubuntu.

Manufactured in China, the GOLE 2 Pro is equipped with a 15W Intel Celeron N5095 quad-core processor and supports up to 16GB of RAM. Additionally, users have the option to choose between SSD storage sizes of 256GB or 512GB, with the added convenience of an M.2 2280 slot and a PCIe 3.0 x2 NVMe SSD.

The device’s 1280 x 720 pixel touch screen may seem small, but its functionality is not to be underestimated. The HIGOLE GOLE 2 Pro can run a variety of desktop applications, including Office software and Photoshop image processing software, thanks to its support for Windows 11 and Ubuntu operating systems.

In terms of expandable interface, the HIGOLE GOLE 2 Pro boasts a USB Type-C (fully functional), a USB Type-C (for power only), an HDMI port, four USB-A 3.0 ports, a 1Gbps Ethernet port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card slot.

For those interested in getting their hands on the HIGOLE GOLE 2 Pro, pre-orders are now available on the company’s official website. The starting price is set at US$259 (approximately HK$2040/NT$8000), with an expected delivery time of December 2023.

With its powerful functionality and compact size, the HIGOLE GOLE 2 Pro is certainly making waves in the world of pocket PCs, offering users the best of both worlds in terms of portability and performance.

