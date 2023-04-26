Hiphi, BYD, Nio and Co. come to Europe

At the world‘s largest auto show in Shanghai, Chinese electrical brands present themselves with self-confidence. They are supported in their export plans by the government and tech companies.

Hiphi is presenting its third model called the Z at the Shanghai Auto Show – and it intends to sell it in many European countries soon. Alex Plavevski / EPA

Right on the first day of the Shanghai Auto Show, shortly after the opening, a confident message was heard from the stand of the e-car brand Hiphi. “We used to bring global brands to China,” said CEO Ding Lei, as if he were China‘s trade minister, on a stage in front of an audience of dozens. “Now we want to take Chinese brands out into the world.”