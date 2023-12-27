Hisense Smart Mini C1: a 4K laser projector…

Hisenseone of the world‘s leading companies in the field of household appliances and consumer electronics, launches its new laser projector in Italy Smart Mini C1.

It is an innovative device, equipped with triple laser technology, which offers a complete and versatile entertainment experience, suitable for any occasion and environment.

Hisense Smart Mini C1, a projector for every need

Smart Mini C1 is designed for those who want to enjoy their favorite content in high definition, whether it be films, TV series, music videos or video games. Thanks to his small size, it is easy to carry and install anywhere: at home, on holiday, camping, on a boat or in the mountains. All it takes is a flat surface and a power outlet to turn any room into a personal projection room.

The projector is capable of project images from 65 to 300 inches, with excellent image quality and faithful to the authors’ original vision, thanks to the Filmmaker function. Thus, you can enjoy an immersive and engaging cinematic experience, just like at the cinema.

The technical characteristics of Hisense Smart Mini C1

Hisense Smart Mini C1 is the first Smart Mini 4K TriChroma projector, which uses the laser technology to produce more vivid, bright and realistic colorsthe. Unlike LED technology, laser technology has a unique light source, which offers several advantages: greater brightness, better color rendering, lower energy consumption, longer life and smaller dimensions. The projector has a very wide color gamut (110% BT.2020)which guarantees sharp, pure and rich images, without emitting blue light, which can be harmful to the eyes.

Plus technology Dolby Vision and technology Total HDR Solution they help provide high contrast levels, for optimal viewing of supported cinema content. To complete the experience, the projector has a audio system developed by JBL and supports Dolby Atmos formatwhich ensures enveloping and powerful sound, whether it is films, music or video games.

Finally it is worth underlining that the projector integrates the operating system VIDAA, which allows you to access the contents of the main streaming services. Practically from a projector it becomes a smart TVcontrollable by voice with Alexa and VIDAA Voice.

Echo Show 10 (3rd generation) offer | HD Smart Screen… Designed to move with you – With an automatically moving 10.1″ HD screen, you’ll always have an eye on you…Always the center of attention – Video call friends and family or take a photo with the 13 MP camera that, thanks…Bringing your Smart Home to life is simple – Set up compatible ZigBee devices without the need for a hub…

Stay updated by following us on Google News!

Follow!

Share this: Facebook

X

