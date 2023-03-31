Successfully active since 2005, HiSolution is the Tuscan Managed Service Provider (MSP) specialized in technological solutions in the field VoIP, UCC, networking, security e ITwhich provides end-to-end services with NOC support (Network Operations Center) whose 24-hour recurring and remotely managed services offer support and technical assistance on all supply lines and is made up of specialists who constantly update their certifications and are committed to obtaining new ones.

The certifications respond to the increasingly marked needs encountered on the market and allow HiSolution to offer solutions and services supported by best skills to lead companies of medium and large size in any product sector, in digital transformation processes imposed by the modern economy. To these, further expertise is added, thanks to theacquisition of ICT Plusthe Tuscan system integrator that offers software solutions for companies, IT infrastructures and Networking which has recently joined the group.

HiSolution focuses on certifications

In particular, the certifications stand out in the HiSolution portfolio Gold Partner per Sophosspecializing in security solutions and Platinum Partner per Kalliope, which ensures an interconnection platform that optimizes communication processes, two brands historically alongside the Tuscan company. Still on the subject of Gold certifications, the partnership with DREAMbrand of VoIP professional telephony, cordless and conference systems.

For the networking area, the certifications will be validated in 2023 CN Pilot Cambium Network e Certified Solution Provider di Ruckus. Certification is also important MS-700 di Microsoft Teamsfor planning and configuring a Teams environment and specifying Audiocodes SBC per il direct routing.

With ICT Plus new certified specialists

With the recent acquisition of ICT Plus, HiSolution integrates new certified and qualified specialists into its workforce, thus expanding the number of certifications on IT infrastructurenetworking and hyperconvergence.

To these are added certifications of various levels and in the integration phase with the most important global vendors: Cisco for the networking world with a specific focus on Access Points and Switches e Huawei with a specific certification as a Service Partner for networking and storage solutions.

Still on the subject of storage, certification as is being defined Dell Gold Partner, which also extends to the world of servers and backup solutions. The certification obtained with SGBox is significant for Log Management and data protection.

Syneto, VMware, Nutanix and Datacore instead they are certifications selected to offer hyper-convergence solutions on the IT infrastructure.

The added value of MSPs

“The strategic decision to certify our professionals at several levels responds to the growing needs for specialization required today by customers who, more and more, require knowing how to use new IT tools in everyday life, regardless of the company function covered – he underlines Luca Coturri, CEO of HiSolution – We have always believed that expertise must be constantly fed with updates on the most advanced technologies and solutions and we will continue to work in this direction to accompany companies in managing change”.

“Surely one of our strengths is our technical and highly consultative and commercial expertise. The real value lies in knowing how to listen to the customer’s needs and operate as only an MSP can do: tailor-made services, Help Desk support and certifications that position us on the market as experts in the ICT sector” he adds Alessandro Pratesi, CEO of ICT Plus.