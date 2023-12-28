Home » Historic SpaceX booster rocket breaks in two while being transported to Florida
SpaceX’s Historic Falcon 9 Booster Rocket ends operations after fall

A SpaceX booster rocket, considered “historic” for having completed a record of 19 missions, ended its operations cycle after falling from a platform on which it was transported and half of it was lost at the bottom of the sea, the space company reported.

The reusable booster rocket, known as B1058, alone launched 2 astronauts and more than 860 satellites, with a total of more than 260 metric tons, into orbit in approximately 3.5 years.

This first stage completed its last mission when it transported 23 Starlink satellites and landed about eight minutes after the launch on a marine platform located east of the Bahamas. However, on Monday, while standing on the platform and in the middle of a strong storm in the Atlantic towards Port Canaveral, in central Florida, the 41-meter-high booster rocket fell due to the strong weather conditions.

As a result of the fall, the booster rocket broke in two and half of it was lost at the bottom of the sea. SpaceX explained in a post that the newer Falcon boosters have improved landing legs with the ability to self-level and mitigate this type of issue.

Among the most notable missions of which this launch rocket was part is Demo-2, during which it transported former NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station in May 2020. It was the first trip to space from US soil in new years and the first of eleven manned missions carried out by SpaceX aboard its Dragon capsules.

Despite the loss of the historic booster rocket, SpaceX continues to push the boundaries of space exploration and is actively developing new technologies to improve its missions.

