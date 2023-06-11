Historical review OIS anti-vibration, dual lens and other camera function originator! 8 Phones That Changed Mobile Photography – Mobile Phone Brand News

In recent years, the camera of mobile phones has improved rapidly, and some mobile phones even have the ability to compete with professional cameras. On flagship mobile phones, we often see the features of the camera, such as high-resolution lens, OIS optical shock, portrait mode, night scene mode, movie mode, 8K video recording, variable aperture, etc., but do you still remember, these The selling point of the camera, which mobile phone was the first to launch it? Let’s review it together!

001: Nokia 808 PureView, the originator of high-quality graphics

Now mobile phones have high-resolution lenses, which can be said to be quite common. Whether it is Google Pixel 7 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro or the top Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, they all have a main lens with at least 48 million pixels, or even as high as 200 million pixels. These companies all use pixel compositing technology, which combines multiple adjacent pixels into a single sub-pixel.

However, the first mobile phone to use this technology was the Nokia 808 PureView 10 years ago. This camera-themed mobile phone was announced at MWC 2012. It ran Nokia’s Symbian OS and was equipped with 1/1.2 of 41 million pixels. Inch photosensitive element, multiple photosensitive element pixels are synthesized into one, and an 8 million pixel photo is output. At the same time, the 808 PureView achieves excellent zoom capability by cropping the main part of the sensor.

002: Nokia Lumia 920, the ancestor of optical shock resistance

OIS optical anti-shake is one of the important functions of mobile phone shooting. The camera equipped with OIS anti-shake will use the gyroscope and micro motor of the mobile phone to move the camera lens, although LG launched the image stabilization adjusted by software on the 2007 Viewty function, but when it comes to the first mobile phone to really provide optical anti-shake function, it should be the Nokia Lumia 920 launched in 2012. It has an 8.7 million pixel PureView camera and OIS anti-shake, which provided industry-leading low-light shooting and video at the time Recording function, although Nokia chose Windows Phone instead of Android, their Lumia series is still the first choice for photography enthusiasts. Competitors couldn’t wait to start offering OIS technology, and HTC announced the same technology in 2013 with The new HTC One (M7).

003: Create the multi-lens era LG G5

Samsung launched a dual-lens flip phone for the Korean market in 2007, designed to capture 3D photos and videos. Later, HTC tried a dual-lens setup on the EVO 3D, HTC One M8, and HTC One M9, but LG made a breakthrough with the dual-lens on the G5. In addition to having a 16-megapixel standard lens, there is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens that captures even more footage. The technology was an early success, and Samsung, Apple, and Huawei followed LG’s example and offered the same feature on their flagship phones.

004: Software Achieves Image Google Pixel

Google completely changed smartphone photography with the Pixel line in 2016. Instead of relying on powerful hardware, Google uses software adjustments and HDR+ to present stunning images. The Pixel takes multiple photos, analyzes the data, applies tone mapping, and saves a single, optimized image on the phone. And HDR+ reduces noise, enhances color, expands dynamic range, and prevents highlights and motion blur. This trick is now part of most smartphone demos.

005: iPhone 7 Plus, the first of its kind in portrait mode

Apple introduced Portrait Mode in 2016 with the iPhone 7 Plus. While other companies have experimented with portrait mode, Apple’s practical results with a 2x optical zoom lens are excellent, giving it a DSLR-like effect, and competitors are quick to follow suit. The iPhone 7 Plus is the first iPhone with dual cameras. It uses a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, which can distinguish the subject from the background and achieve the effect of background blur.

006: The night scene has never been so clear Huawei P20 Pro

Prior to the launch of the Huawei P20 Pro, other smartphones were less than ideal in low-light conditions. Photos are blurry and lack detail, making low-light shooting difficult. The Huawei P20 Pro introduces a dedicated night scene mode, which can take excellent night photos.

The P20 Pro can keep the camera shutter open for up to 5 seconds and use AI image stabilization to stack long-exposure photos. Google has since rolled out a similar Night Sight feature on the Pixel 3. Until now, night view mode has almost become a standard configuration of flagship phones, and it would be incomplete without night mode.

007: iPhone 13 Pro, the first film effect mode

Although the iPhone 13 Pro is only a small upgrade compared to the iPhone 12 Pro, one of the features that has attracted widespread attention is the “Cinematic Mode”. It adds some cool portrait mode effects to live footage. You can let the iPhone 13 Pro automatically detect the subject, or select a person or object to change focus. Since then, other Android competitors have also started implementing portrait mode in movies. Samsung has offered portrait video recording since the Galaxy S10 series, but Apple’s Movie Effects mode is more flexible, allowing you to switch subjects during recording. You can also adjust the depth of field and focus of the movie in the default Photos app.

008: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra achieves 8K video recording for the first time

There’s a lot to like about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s camera, which is feature-rich, has industry-leading zoom capabilities, and can capture photos in 200-megapixel mode. Samsung hopes to enhance the user’s video recording experience by supporting 8K recording in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Samsung also provides 8K video recording in the S22 Ultra, but only supports 24fps, and the final output effect is almost unusable.

With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, support for better cooling performance and the ability to support 8K 30fps, 8K video recording is a welcome feature. It wouldn’t be surprising if Apple or Google rolled out the same feature in the iPhone 15 or Pixel 8 series.

Source: Android Police