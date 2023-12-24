[Historical Review]The world’s largest mobile phone brand legend Samsung’s 10 most important moments from 1988 to the present

Samsung’s Journey: A History of Major Milestones in Samsung Mobile Phones

The mobile phone market has come a long way from its early days of fierce competition to finally reaching a mature stage. Many familiar mobile phone brands have disappeared over the years, but Samsung has not only survived but also thrived to become the leading Android brand and the largest mobile phone brand in the world. Here’s a look at some major milestones in the history of Samsung mobile phones.

1988: Samsung launches South Korea’s first mobile phone

Although Samsung is now known for its Galaxy phones, it first entered the mobile communications industry with its SH-100 in 1988. While the sales of this phone were not ideal, it marked the beginning of Samsung’s journey in the mobile phone industry.

2001: Samsung’s first smartphone

In 2001, Samsung launched its first smartphone, the Samsung SPH-I300, equipped with Palm OS, making its foray into the smartphone market before the rise of iPhones.

2009: Samsung starts using Android

The adoption of the Android operating system in 2009 marked a crucial step for Samsung and laid the foundation for its leading position in the smartphone market. The launch of the Samsung Galaxy I7500 marked the beginning of Samsung’s successful journey with Android and the Galaxy series mobile phones.

2009: Samsung’s first smartwatch

Samsung entered the field of wearable devices with the launch of the Samsung S9110 in 2009, one of the earliest smartwatches, paving the way for the future development of smartwatches.

2012: Samsung launches phablet

The introduction of the first-generation Samsung Galaxy Note in 2012 marked a turning point in the industry, with its oversized screen and stylus, setting the stage for the future Note series.

2012: Samsung releases its best-selling smartphone to date

The release of the Samsung Galaxy S3 in 2012 marked a significant milestone for Samsung, becoming its best-selling smartphone in history at the time.

2014: Samsung drives curved screens

The release of the Samsung Galaxy Note Edge in 2014 introduced the era-defining curved display, setting off the trend of curved screens in the industry.

2016: Samsung Galaxy Note 7 released and recycled

The release of the Galaxy Note 7 was marred by battery explosions, causing reputational and financial damage to Samsung and sparking discussions about the race for innovation and rigorous testing in the technology industry.

2019: Samsung releases its first foldable screen phone

The release of the Samsung Galaxy Fold in 2019 marked a significant step in smartphone innovation, ushering in a new era of foldable screen phones.

2020: Samsung releases its last Note phone

In 2020, Samsung bid farewell to the Galaxy Note series with the release of the Galaxy Note 20, marking the end of an era while paving the way for future innovations.

These major milestones highlight Samsung’s journey in the mobile phone industry, from its early days to its current position as a leader in the market. With each innovation and setback, Samsung has continued to evolve and shape the future of mobile technology.

Share this: Facebook

X

