history and meaning of Notorious B’s great dream….

“It was all a dream”. A phrase that automatically refers to that “I have a dream” by Martin Luther King, but with an extra touch of melancholy. To the past. It starts like this Juicy di Notorious B.I.G.with a dream from the past and one of the most iconic opening lines of hip-hop culture.

No, Biggie’s wasn’t just a dream. It will certainly happen, albeit for a short period. Just enough time to commit himself to the history of rap music, shortly before being murdered. Just like the other one, who competed with him for the scepter of Re dell’hip-hop.

The Juicy Story: From James Mtume to Notorious B.I.G

We are in the 1993and in New York, at i The Factory Studios, we are working on the debut album of a twenty-one year old who is spoken highly of. Background? The street. Occupation? On the identity card it would say unemployed, but just because drug dealer is not considered a job. Skin colour? Black.

His given name would be Christopher George Latore Wallace, decidedly impractical for someone who comes from the ghetto. In fact, everyone calls him Biggie, given that he is as tall as a basketball player and as big as a nightclub bouncer. But Biggie, at 21 years old, has already known prison. He was recently released for drug dealing. And he also has a daughter, born while he was inside. He understands that there are different ways to earn a living, even in the ghetto. And if you have a talent for music, you find certain paths (or they find you). Thus was born the legend of Notorious B.I.G.

But let’s go back to The Factory Studios. The debut album already has a name, it’s called Ready to Die. Prophetic. Among the songs in progress there is also Juicy which, as often happens in the rap world that we define today old-school, comes from a sampling. In this specific case the manufacturer works there Sean Combs (a.k.a. Puff Daddy) who chooses a song composed by James the Apostle for his namesake band. The song is called Juicy Fruit. Never was a more appropriate choice.

Transported by a shamelessly funk song, Biggie writes a text that, without fear of contradiction, we could define his masterpiece. Although young and coming from the streets, Notorious has extraordinary expressive abilities. He then decides to tell his story, his humble origins and unlikely rise to fame. And she makes it clear right away, before she even starts singing. In fact Juicy opens with a spoken part in which Notorious says:

“Yes, this album is dedicated to all the teachers who told me I would never accomplish anything. To all the people who lived above the buildings in front of which I dealt. To those who called the police when I was just trying to make some money to feed my daughter. And to all the black people fighting.”

He’s only 21 years old, but this album means redemption for him. It’s a dream come true. It was all a dreamOnce again.

The Meaning of Juicy by Notorious BIG

It was all a dream

I used to read Word Up! magazine

Salt-n-Pepa and Heavy D up in the limousine

Hangin’ pictures on my wall

Every Saturday Rap Attack, Mr. Magic, Marley Marl

The first verse is full of references to hip-hop culture. Biggie tells us his dream of him in the music world, of when he read rappers’ lyrics on the Word Up! Magazinedreaming of listening to the Salt-n-Pepa e Heavy D (two symbolic artists of the first wave of the genre) in a limousine. And then again when every Saturday he turned on the radio to listen to the program Rap Attackhosted by Mr. Magic con Marley Marl come DJ.

I let my tape rock ‘til my tape popped

Smokin’ weed in Bambú, sippin’ on Private Stock

Way back, when I had the red and black lumberjack

With the hat to match

The first sentence is a play on assonances. Biggie talks about when he listened to the music he loved on cassette, and he listened to it so much that he ruined it. Continuing to recount his past, he tells us that he used to smoke weed using the Bamboo papers and drink some Private Stock, a cheap liquor. His outfit completes the picture: a red and black checked flannel shirt and a matching baseball hat. Old School.

Remember Rappin’ Duke? Duh-ha, duh-ha

You never thought that hip-hop would take it this far

Rappin’ Duke is a 1984 hip-hop parody song. The song, performed by comedian Shawn Brown, consists of a rap imitation of John Wayne (whose nickname was The Duke). Also the “duh-ha, duh-ha” refers to that song, in which Brown imitated the western actor’s iconic laugh. As confirmed by the next sentence, Biggie lashes out against those who believed that hip-hop would not last long, not taking the genre seriously and proposing parodies like Rappin’ Duke.

Now I’m in the limelight ‘cause I rhyme tight

Time to get paid, blow up like the World Trade

Born sinner, the opposite of a winner

Remember when I used to eat sardines for dinner

Biggie is well aware of his rhyme skills, and in fact he says so in the first sentence of this verse. The rapper knows who he is going to explode, just like the World Trade Center. Obviously he is not referring to the 2001 attacks, but to those of 1993, when an Al-Qaeda group organized an explosive attack, then foiled, on the Twin Towers.

Then another reference to the origins: born a sinner, the opposite of a winner. When you are born in the ghetto, in poverty, you are destined to make do to survive, whether by working illegally or “eating sardines for dinner”.

Peace to Ron G, Brucie B, Kid Capri

Funkmaster Flex, Lovebug Starski

I’m blowin’ up like you thought I would

Call the crib, same number, same hood, it’s all good

The last part of the verse is a tribute to the DJs and rappers that Biggie respects: Ron G, Brucie B, Kid Capri, Funkmaster e Lovebug Starski. The same ones who saw potential in him and supported him: “I’m on my way to success just like you told me to”. But even as fame approaches, Biggie promises to remain humble: “always call me at my mother’s house, same number, same neighborhood”.

You know very well (C’mon)

Who you are (Bankrolls)

Don’t let ‘em hold you down (Clothes)

Reach for the stars (Mansions)

You had a goal

But not that many (It’s all good)

‘Cause you’re the only one

I’ll give you good and plenty (’94)

The chorus takes up the melodic line of Juicy Fruit di Mtumebut with different lyrics, more relevant to the identity theme of the song, sung by the two members of the R’n’B group Total.

I made the change from a common thief

To up close and personal with Robin Leach

And I’m far from cheap, I smoke skunk with my peeps all day

In the second verse of Juicy, Notorious BIG tells us about the ongoing transformation, the transition from poor to rich. The transition from criminal to close friend of relevant characters, such as the TV presenter Robin Leach.

Spread love, it’s the Brooklyn way

Although it may seem like a materialistic concept, Biggie says that this is love too: sharing money with the people you love. This is amore in stile Brooklynwhere you have nothing and everything is enough for you.

The Moët and Alizé keep me pissy, girls used to diss me

Now they write letters ‘cause they miss me

I never thought it could happen, this rapping stuff

Other than the cheap Private Stock of the first verse, economic well-being now allows him to drink expensive bottles (such as Moët and Alizé). And then the girls, the ones who didn’t even look at him before, are now all interested in him. Finally, an awareness: “I never imagined this rap thing would go like this”

I was too used to packing gats and stuff

Now honeys play me close like butter play toast

From the Mississippi down to the East Coast

Condos in Queens, indo for weeks

Sold out seats to hear Biggie Smalls speak

From the East to the West coast: everyone wants to hear what was once just Biggie Smalls (the stage name he adopted before calling himself the Notorious BIG).

Living life without fear

Puttin’ five karats in my baby girl ear

Lunches, brunches, interviews by the pool

Considered a fool ‘cause I dropped out of high school

Stereotypes of a black male misunderstood

The statement “live life without fear” he still refers to his past, when he had to risk his life in the ghetto to support his daughter. Now, however, she can give her five-karat earrings. And then again breakfasts, brunches and interviews by the pool. And to think they called him crazy for leaving school. Biggie gives us the most sincere summary ever: stereotypes of a black man who is not understood.

Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis

When I was dead broke, man, I couldn’t picture this

50-inch screen, money-green leather sofa

Got two rides, a limousine with a chauffeur

Phone bill about two G’s flat

No need to worry, my accountant handles that

If in the first verse of Juicy he told us about his past of poverty, in the third Notorious talks to us about the definitive redemption. Today he has everything he couldn’t even imagine as a child: consoles Super Nintendo e Sega Genesis, a 50-inch TV, an expensive sofa, two cars and even a limousine. And then a cell phone and a person who can take care of his current accounts.

And my whole crew is loungin’

Celebrating every day, no more public housin’

Thinkin’ back on my one-room shack

Economic well-being is not measured only in material objects: “all of us now laugh and party even without ending up sleeping in public dormitories”

Now my mom pimps an Ac’ with minks on her back

And she loves to show me off of course

Smiles every time my face is up in The Source

We used to fuss when the landlord dissed us

A well-being that also benefits his mother, who can now leave her job and smile every time she sees her son’s face in The Source (a magazine). Plus no more worries about rent or eviction.

No heat, wonder why Christmas missed us

Birthdays was the worst days

Now we sip Champagne when we thirsty

Uh, damn right I like the life I live

‘Cause I went from negative to positive and it’s all (It’s all good, nigga)

Taking a new leap into his poverty-stricken childhood, Notorious BIG tells us that there wasn’t much to celebrate at Christmas and birthdays, as there was no money for presents. But now everything has changed: “We quench our thirst with Champagne”

And if you don’t know, now you know.