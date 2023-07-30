history and meaning of Quentin 40’s samba-trap…

The night was enlivened by clashes between young people and the police. We are in suburbs of Paris, where the boys are fed up with the constant violence by the police against young people of color. The camera of Mathieu Kassovitz shows us black and white images of a television crew looking for a sensational account of the night. The reporter tries to interview three young boys, who look like people who took part in those clashes. The intrusiveness and impudence of the journalist do not please the three, to the point that one of them begins to shout: “We’re not in Thoiry here”. Let’s start from this scene to tell you the story and meaning of Thoiry, song by Quentin40 e Puritanmade famous by the remix of Achilles Lauro e Boss Doms with the cameo of gemitaiz.

By the way, the mentioned film is the spectacular The Hate with a young Vincent Cassel.

It seems to be in Thoiry: the meaning of the sentence

The French city of Thoiry doesn’t have much to tell, but it is famous for its zoo safari which attracts a fair number of visitors every year. The sentence said by the character of Hubert (played by Hubert Koundé) therefore wants to remark that boys are not zoo animals, put there to give a show on television. The fact that the camera crew tries to interview them in the car is another link to the safari.

More generally, the apparently trivial sentence contains all the anger of the inhabitants of the banlieues towards society, which sees them as marginalized and outcasts. Some freak show. A concept that will be taken up and expanded by Quentin40 in the lyrics of the song.

Quentin 40, Puritan and the irresistible lightness of the samba-trap

When Quentin40 and Puritano publish the song Thoiry it is 2017. This first version of the song, except for the fan niche of the two artists, goes quite silent. Despite the limited national success, however, the song is characterized by some absolutely interesting aspects.

First of all the writing style, characterized by parole a little. Plus the beat and production of Dr. Cream they have something irresistible, with a samba rhythm and almost afro sounds, enhanced by a very powerful synth bass. In the choruses, when Quentin40 sings “feels like being in Thory”, there are samplings of elephants and monkeys, which give the piece that magical and out of this world touch.

Moreover, the tribute to L’Odio is also present in the official video of the song, which is not only in black and white like the film, but begins with the famous monologue in French by the “it is not the fall, but the landing”which opens and closes the film by Mathieu Kassovitz.

Achille Lauro – Thoiry (RMX)

The real explosion will come less than a year later, at the end of 2017, when Achilles Lauro e Boss Doms they decide to take the song back and remix it. Not only that: the two call Gemitaiz and publish a new version. This includes the first verse and the chorus of Quentin 40, a new bidge by Achille Lauro, an unpublished verse by Gemitaiz and the outro which takes up the original part of Puritano. A cut and sew operation in which Boss Doms cleans up the original production of Dr. Cream, without distorting the key points we mentioned above.

To present the whole, the collective led by Achille Lauro calls fans together on social media: appointment in Milan, in Piazza del Uomo. The excuse is to shoot the video, the real purpose is to party. More than 2,000 people show up with the director Matthias of Tella who can barely keep the car still. Also in this case the video is strictly in black and white.

The meaning of Thoiry: the text, truncated words and cultural references

As mentioned above, the text is characterized by truncated words. Quentin 40, taking up the slang of the banlieues, cuts the words in half. A choice that he gives to the piece, and to the entire production, a trait of uniqueness and unmistakability.

I walk around but it’s not above the cell that I want an airplane

Bimba attacks, leaves pe’

“Rome is beautiful” says the king

“I walk around, but it’s not over my cell phone that I want an airplane. Bimba attacks, forget it. ‘Rome is beautiful’, says the king”. In this first verse Quentin40 reveals the willingness to get on a plane and run away from everyone. A real plane though, not the offline mode of the mobile phone (airplane mode), which allows him not to receive calls and messages. However, the desire to stay in Rome is strong, however beautiful the city appears to him.

Ass on top of an Alita’

When asked my brother, Rubén Sosa

I don’t keep my feet for you

Things, things in the ta’

In my Spra’

Cucaracha in the sca’

Frate’sembra Thoiry

Again the desire to leave (“ass over an Alitalia”), but this time in a metaphorical sense. In fact, the real journey begins when the beat of the song starts, produced by Dr. Cream, whose real name is Ruben Manupelli. Given his first name, and his talent for producing beats, Quentin40 nicknames him Ruben Sosajust like the Uruguayan champion.

When the “you have no feet for anyone” beat starts, you can only dance as if you had the “cucaracha in your shoes”.

In this verse the rapper also refers to drugs (“things in the pockets”) and the purple drank, the amazing drink that consists of pouring codeine into Sprite (“things in my Spra’”). The drink is in fact particularly popular in the field of rap and trap.

It feels like being in Thoiry

It’s like being at the zoo

The meaning of the refrain is to be found in the aforementioned Thoiry Zoological Park. A way of saying that “when we are around everyone stares at us”.

Man of me’, right under my sca’

I count my pa’, nice me’ the stra’ I’m not pe’

I touch the asfa’, you can’t be seen walking anymore

hide and seek, instagram Yes, mon frère knows a lot, he knows a lot about your brothers

All these rappers from behind, like the mada’

Carra’ blue mirrors

The second verse is a critique of the world of fellow trappers, who often don’t stay true to their origins. There “mada‘” and the feel, which in jargon means the police. In this context the phrase can mean “rappers try to follow us like the police”. In reality, the phrase is also a tribute to the song Wendy by Dr. Cream, whose lyrics read: “these rappers like madam”.

Puro che sga’, he says “Be careful mon frère”

They talk but they pump around ‘this me’

They take pictures of my brothers

Take a picture with your brothers

Take the photo in Thoiry

To all his envious colleagues who criticize his music but are the first to listen to it, Quentin40 suggests taking a picture of him. A provocative way to say “I’m better than you, you can only take a picture of me”. Rap, you know, is a huge role-playing game.

Mouth of Truth and ‘sti raga’ opera d’a’

Paint us a portrait, it’s Rembrandt

They take pictures of my brothers

Pa-Pa-Pa-Pablo Pica’

Faces turned backwards

Around with panta’ leopa’

Fra’ surrealism and Duchamp

Take a picture of the Matisses

They take pictures of the Basquiats

They take pictures of the Dali

They take pictures of the Renoirs

Sembra Thoiry

The unreleased bridge by Achille Lauro best sums up the quotation style that characterizes many of his songs. The portraits of Rembrandtthe cubism of Picassothe readymade of Marcel Duchamp. And then again From there, Renoir, Matisse e Basquiat. This song is indeed a real mixture of different genres and influences, where everyone finds their place.

Hey, I come down from the bar, I look like Tutankha’

I spent 2k on a sca’ (I have it)

Do you want French, sputa sul cachet

Bro, what the fuck does he have? Go, Google Translate

In neighborhoods with motorcycles they do wheelies’

With two super-fi-che chicks, Bra-si-le

Then Quen-tin Qua-ra’, Achilles

Taking the rap game to a new level, strictly in truncated words, is Gemitaiz. The devastating evenings (and the morning after breakfast that you look like Tutankhamun), the shopping sprees for shoes (2,000 euros for the OFF–WHITE x Nike Air Jordan 1, which Gemitaiz wears in the official video) and the cliché of pairing women -motors.

Let’s rewrite the Jungle Book

My brother has a pretty long record

The lord of the mo’, the island of Lo’

If the guards ask you something, say no

Champagne football, Romario, Rona’

She all naked on the sofa

When I spend with the bros

They take pictures of us because we are beautiful, beautiful when we died

In the second part of his strophe Gemitaiz continues the impressionist and citationist work of the entire text. And then in literary works (such as the Jungle Book and Lord of the Flies), television references (the island of Lost) and even footballers (champagne football, Romario and Ronaldo). In short: “fix as much as you want, treat us like monkeys in the zoo, but in the end we live well and you can only take pictures of us”.

Child at the zoo without fence

Tora and bi-bivio micro-points – wax

The ski’ on the spa’ speaks to me in Swahi’

Bastona sul vi’, ya ya Rafi’

In bo’ the sava’, zero sali’

Grown up but’ as a beard over the scars’

M di Yellow House

Like in Paris, go out with the crew

The last part of the song is actually a fragment of the second verse of the original piece, the one sung by Puritano. Like a train in motion, the young rapper mixes Italian and French, and he too comes up with a couple of not bad quotes. These include “the monkey on the shoulder” – an expression taken from the novel The monkey on the back – and The Lion King, when Rifiki beats Simba on the head (“stick on the vì, ya ya Rafi’”). Finally, it is worth emphasizing the parallelism between a dry mouth due to smoke and the aridity of the Savannah (“in bo’ la savà, sero salì”).

Between an elephant trumpeting and an irresistibly samba trap rhythm, Thoiry is hands down one of the most interesting Italian songs – in terms of meaning, production and writing – of recent years.

