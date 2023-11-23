History of New Martina, record-breaking TikToker thanks to iPhone films. And courage

On TikTok there is a video of New Martina which has 458 million views. Almost half a billion views that’s a huge number, but it’s not the most impressive thing about the video. What is striking is that the same video has almost 24 million likes: practically half of the Italian adult population not only watched it but consciously chose to put it like.

One in two peopleamong those around you while you read these lines, clicked I like about that New Martina video. Who is not called Martina, as we now know online and as she herself let us understand when we reached her on the phone in shop in Naples where he spends most of his days.

Almost 7 million followers in 8 months

“The store takes the name from that of my father’s sister, but now everyone knows me like that. And so in the end I too became a bit of Martina,” she told us with a smile.

Martina, what he is 25 years old, works every day in the family shop a few steps from the Central station: “We are here from 9.30am to 8-8.30pm, depending on how many customers there are”. And also depending on who these customers are: last October, when Francesco Totti entered the shop, they remained open until 9pm. At Martina’s, the former Roma captain wanted what everyone wants: that he martinized his phone. That she did what she does every day, which is what you see in the videos: the customer enters, chooses a film (“ceramic, opaque, opaque privacy?” is the catchphrase that every under 20 knows) and Martina gets to work and in a few minutes he returns the smartphone.

In this way, and only in this way, Martina has collected 6.8 million followers and 170 million likes on TikTokhelped the family hire staff, renovate and expand the shop in Naples, open another in Bologna (in a couple of weeks), created her own line of jewelery and also wrote a book which will be released on the 8th December.

How Martina became New Martina

Was a very quick but not very easy route, or at least not as easy as it might seem: “More or less 4 years ago I started working in the shop and using Instagram to share what I did – he told us – I had some small localized successes especially in Naples and things were going well, also very well in the first period of the coronavirus. But then I chose to stop for personal reasons and I haven’t posted practically anything in 2021 and almost all of 2022.”

The forced break ended in September last year, with an open profile on TikTok that is not what it is now (which is in fact called NewMartina2). Why TikTok and not YouTube Shorts? “Because, at least for me, it is what allows us to make numbers more quickly and allows for easier connection with other social networks and also with the store website”. And why isn’t the profile the same as it is now? “The first account went very well, I posted few videos but they were very successful and between September last year and January this year I reached 100 thousand followers”. But then something happened. It happened that Martina lost her password and was no longer able to access the profile: “I was desperate, I feared I had lost everything and that people would no longer follow me”, she admitted to us.

Despite this, she did not lose heart, in February he opened a new profile (the one he still uses) and did something that everyone who has a minimum of experience with social media is advised to do: feed the algorithm. You started producing content consistently, but with a consistency taken to the extreme: “The first days I also posted 50-60 videos a day, every day. A customer would come in, I would serve him, I would make the video, he would go away and I would move on to the next one.” And then to the one after that, and the one after that, and the one after that. It definitely worked: “At first I didn’t seem to like the videos and they had few views, but every morning I woke up and saw that they had 500 thousand views, or even 1 or 2 million each.”

Beyond the 60 videos a day phase

Thanks to this consistency, Martina has it again reached 100 thousand followers, but in a couple of days instead of 4 months. A consistency that was obviously impossible to maintain for long: “I gradually reduced the quantity of daily videos, going through a period in which I published about twenty a day (which is still a lot, ed.) up until today, in which I also place 5-10 depending on the quantity of customers present in the store. Maybe less, but still I never let a day go by without sharing something.”

The procedure is all in all simple: Martina uses the personal phone, an iPhone 15 Pro Max (“with glossy privacy film”, he confessed to us), he places it in front of him and resumes what he is doing. No special effects, very little editing and lighting, more or less like many creators that TikTok has helped make famous or very famous (even Khaby Lame started like this). Then she takes care of the publication herselfwhich seems like an obvious thing but isn’t so obvious at this level of notoriety.

Notoriety which i parents, as often happens, didn’t believe much: “At first they were a bit sceptical, but when they saw people coming to look for me in the shop they understood – Martina told us again – And when I opened the new profile on TikTok, we half expected that this would happen what happened”.

What has happened is that this relatively small shop in Vico Ferrovia has gone from welcoming to varying degrees 50 customers per day to be invaded daily by 200, 1000, 1500 people: “There are also days with 2 thousand hitsand we often need to distribute the numbers to enforce the queue and a person to stand at the door and regulate the traffic a little.”

This is also the reason behind the opening of the new store in Bologna, which is not a pop-up store but a real shop that will remain in business even after the Christmas period: “I will be there from the beginning of December, even if I don’t want to be too far from home – Martina explained to us – I’ll do a little back and forth, because I know a lot of people come to Naples to meet me. And I would be sorry if they didn’t find me.”

The reasons for success and the relationship with haters

“They come to Naples to meet me” in the sense that Martina’s shop has now become one also a fixed stop on tourist itinerariesas she herself told us with understandable satisfaction and as is easy to understand by scrolling through the hundreds of reviews on Google Maps.

What Martina didn’t tell us is How did he manage to have all this success? in a relatively short time. Because, above all. She doesn’t know it, but it’s also difficult to understand seeing things from the outside: it’s partly thanks to the magical TikTok algorithmwho is capable of producing impressive numbers quickly, and a bit of the personality of this 25-year-old Neapolitan, who has evidently found the right key to talking to people. In what percentage these two things are mixed, it is honestly difficult to say.

Even if it might seem like it, it is only partly thanks to Asmr component of the clips, which is there anyway: “It’s something I hadn’t thought about but which I started to pay attention to, and to try to repeat, after some videos made only of sounds and without speech gave incredible performances.” This is the case of the one mentioned at the beginning, the one with almost half a billion views: “It was the beginning of April and in those days, thanks to that video, the profile was growing by 1 million followers a week”.

The growth of followers also had an unintended effect, i.e the increase in haters, of trolls, of those who criticize and insult: “Before there were very few of them, but in recent times they have increased a lot, especially on Instagram – Martina told us – I read a lot of people who write very bad things to me, who offend me for the my physical appearance, the way I speak or even just the success I have. I think we don’t decide whether to become famous, it’s the public who decides and there’s not much I can do about it. It’s not my fault I’m successful”. She, who reads the comments with the help of her brothers and colleagues, tries to respond as little as possible: “Most of the things I just let slide and let it go – she told us – If I intervene, I try to do it in a polite or with irony. It’s at who writes to me that in Naples we make money without being either art or partI reply that we will neither be art nor part but in the end we have done something.”

Something like write a book, which is also a way to respond indirectly to those who sow hatred towards creators and influencers: “It will be released on December 8th and will talk about me more than Martina, also to try to be an example for other people – she told us at the end of our chat – I will tell about this what and how I got to where I am, but above all I will tell about myself, my past, what I have done and my difficulties and weaknesses”. Because after all there is a girl like many others, behind this profile that generates billions of views.

