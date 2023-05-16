As the Japanese government actively introduces the application of artificial intelligence technology, Japanese companies such as Hitachi also announced that they will establish a new Generative AI center with automatic generation artificial intelligence, which will assist in the development of various internal businesses through automatic generation artificial intelligence, including Customer-oriented consulting services are expected to be officially launched in 6 this year.

Hitachi established a new Generative AI Center to promote the development of large-scale artificial intelligence technology applications with Microsoft technology

At the same time, Hitachi also announced that its artificial intelligence business Lumada will cooperate with Microsoft in depth, which will import technical resources from Microsoft and OpenAI cooperation, so as to promote the development of large-scale artificial intelligence technology applications, and will be named “automatically generated artificial intelligence assistant” Tool” (Generative AI Assistant Tool), which is expected to be rolled out from the end of May.

This tool will have the ability to summarize meeting minutes, as well as translate and create program codes. At the same time, Hitachi will also use automatic generation artificial intelligence to create customer consulting services, and use artificial intelligence to develop application services and use them for human training.

In addition, Hitachi will use Microsoft and OpenAI’s cooperation technology to build its cloud service infrastructure and operate related application services, and explain the relevant business guidelines for the design of automatically generated artificial intelligence application technologies. , it will be transferred to real staff to take over and handle it to avoid unexpected situations.

