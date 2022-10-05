Home Technology Hitman 3 Freelancer Coming January 2023 – Hitman 3 – Gamereactor
Hitman 3 Freelancer Coming January 2023 – Hitman 3 – Gamereactor

Hitman 3 was announced a long time ago, and at the same time, IO Interactive has lifted the curtain on the second year of its stealth action trilogy. At the time, it was clear that Freelancer would arrive in spring 2022, but that was long past, and since it was delayed for a while, it still didn’t arrive.

Fortunately, we now know exactly when Freelancer will debut, as IO Interactive published a blog post stating that the mode will launch in early 2023, and the exact date will be January 26.

It was also pointed out that Freelancer will be available as a free update for all Hitman 3 owners, and that there will be various blog posts detailing more information related to the game mode ahead of its release.

Those looking for a chance to play Freelancer ahead of launch can turn their attention to a closed tech beta set to take place next month, when a series of Steam players will be invited for a chance to pass the bell before launch. More details on this will be shared on October 27th, and the game’s October roadmap will be released tomorrow, October 6th.

