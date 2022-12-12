Home Technology HK$780 Xiaomi Buds 4 Active Noise Cancellation + 30 hours battery life-ePrice.HK
HK$780 Xiaomi Buds 4 Active Noise Cancellation + 30 hours battery life

HK$780 Xiaomi Buds 4 Active Noise Cancellation + 30 hours battery life

One of the products that has a high chance of being listed in Hong Kong at the Xiaomi conference yesterday is believed to be the Mi Buds 4 true wireless earphones with a good body shape. This is a simplified version of the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro released in the Chinese market in August this year. It will be the successor to the Xiaomi Buds 3 that was launched last year.

Semi-in-ear design

Mi Buds 4 adopts a semi-in-ear design similar to Apple AirPods, without the design of silicone earplugs, and the body provides IP54 Feng Shui. Both earphones have microphone peak openings, and users can control them by lightly touching the earphones. Mi Buds 4 is equipped with a graphene dual magnetic dynamic unit, which provides intelligent active noise reduction, 360-degree spatial audio and transparency mode. In addition, Xiaomi Buds 4 has obtained Hi-Res audio wireless certification and LHDC 5.0 192KHz transmission to ensure that the sound quality reaches CD level. The headset also has 3 built-in microphone peaks to ensure clear calls and eliminate disturbing wind noise.

Active Noise Cancellation + Transparency Mode

Mi Buds 4 uses a goose-egg-shaped charging protection box. The upper half of the two-color design has a mirror texture, and the lower half has a plastic feel. There are three colors of black, white, and green. Both earphones have a built-in 30mAh battery, weigh only 4.4g, and can be used continuously for 6 hours. With the 480mAh battery protection box, the overall battery life can be increased to 30 hours. Mi Buds 4 supports the connection and use of two devices at the same time.

Source: gizmochina

