H&M relies on greentech fabrics and sustainability

Slow fashion instead of fast fashion? The global cheap fashion chain H&M is actually more part of the climate problem and the climate crisis with the super cheap shirts, pants that go over the counters in these chains millions of times a day instead of part of the solution.

There’s no question about it: fast fashion sucks and is exploitative, and the Swedish company makes an outrageous amount of money with this business model – and it should stay that way.

But the pressure is increasing: H&M is therefore more involved in sustainability and supports greentech and circular economy start-ups and initiatives with the H&M Foundation.

According to the group, the aim is to accelerate the transformation of the textile industry.

Recyclable and Biodegradable Polyurethane, Polyester from Food Waste, Circular Dyeing, Natural Bio Colors, Performance Textiles, Algae Material, AI Textile Sorting, Corn Husk and Sugar Cane Tissues, Zero Waste Pattern System, Textile-to-Textile Recycling for Polyester: These are the ten winners of the Global Change Award 2023, sharing a €2 million grant from the non-profit H&M Foundation. Global Change Award for green innovations The Global Change Awards is an early-stage innovation competition that seeks bright minds who can transform fashion. Each year, the H&M Foundation selects and supports the five most impactful innovations with the ultimate goal of a green fashion future. This year, the H&M Foundation is doubling both the grants and the number of winners to accelerate the transformation. Among the winners of the Global Change Award 2023 are greentech startups Material Recycling Design With the justification of the GCA, self-declared "H&M Foundation wants to provide the tools, connections and resources necessary to enable early-stage innovations to move from initial idea to market as quickly as possible". The winners will each receive €200,000 and benefit from the one-year GCA Impact Accelerator program. Green Impact Accelerator-Programm H&M Foundation, together with core partners Accenture, KTH Royal Institute of Technology and Mills Fabrica, provide bespoke coaching and support to accelerate the journey from idea to market. The editors of Greentech.LIVE take a closer look at the initiatives and assess H&M's commitment with experts, including Greenpeace

