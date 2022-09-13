[source/hoda]

I believe that many people have experienced when installing glass stickers by DIY, even if the screen has been thoroughly cleaned, fine dust will still come to join in the fun, causing the glass stickers to get into the dust and generating a bunch of bubbles, repeatedly lifting the glass stickers, eyes crooked, hands slanted and sticking crooked. Now, how do you stick it so that it can be neatly pasted, and there will be no dust to make trouble? In this regard, hoda has launched the “Patented Dust-Free Space Capsule Film Artifact” specially for the iPhone 14 series glass stickers, subverting your imagination of the film, one cover and one pull, precise alignment and perfect dust removal, super simple fool-style film, absolutely let You stick the film with zero mistakes!

The “Clean Room Film Artifact” previously launched by hoda caused a topic when it went on sale. The amazing dust removal effect made many netizens praise “”The Artifact for Lazy People” and “”The film will not fail again”‘, and this time “Clean Space Capsule Film Artifact” is an evolved version of “Clean Space Capsule Film Artifact”. The material of the outer box of “Clean Space Capsule” has become harder, which makes the alignment more accurate, the texture is greatly upgraded, and it has obtained patent certification , Create an innovative technology dust removal film, using electrostatic adsorption, you can easily pull the dust out, so that the film can be more free, no need to worry about dust to make trouble, only 10 seconds to finish the glass sticker spotlessly, and instantly become a film expert, After use, the dust-free space capsule can be reused to protect and love the earth together.

▲ The amazing dust removal effect of the dust-free capsule film artifact

hoda not only made the filming process easier, but also made an evolutionary revision in the glass sticker part, using the latest technology in the glass sticker listening hole, and launched two styles of “silk-printed blind hole” and “laser hole”, which are both beautiful and acceptable. dust-proof. The “silk-printed blind hole” adopts the process of printing bare air on the glass sticker part, which is integrated into a flat, non-porous, dust-proof and splash-proof, beautiful and practical upgrade. , The integrally formed holes are precise and small, the texture design is like a bare metal, and the dustproof effect is also quite excellent. Consumers can choose according to their own preferences!

The iPhone 14 Pro series launched a “flattened” glass sticker, which is integrally formed without openings, and the vision is like a bare metal.

Does the glass sticker always get into the dust and stick it crookedly? With hoda’s “Patented Dust-Free Space Capsule Film Artifact”, you can remove dust perfectly with a single pull, so that you can say goodbye to dust and glass stickers will no longer fail.

Buy now to experience ↓

iPhone14 series glass protector dust-free capsule film artifact version: https://bit.ly/3Rb2hXx

[hoda storefront]hoda creative wrapping service center

Taipei Xinzhuang Store-hoda Creative Coating Service Center

Address: No. 145-20, Zhongzheng Road, Xinzhuang District, New Taipei City

Reservation hotline: 02-89933377

Opening Hours: 11am to 9pm

Taipei Minquan Store-hoda Creative Coating Service Center

Address: No. 60, Section 1, Minquan East Road, Zhongshan District, Taipei City

Reservation hotline: 02-25719995

Opening Hours: 11am to 9pm

Zhongli Xinsheng Store-hoda Creative Coating Service Center

Address: No. 332, Xinsheng Road, Zhongli District, Taoyuan City

Reservation hotline: 03-4277168

Opening Hours: 11am to 9pm

Hsinchu Zhubei Store-hoda Creative Coating Service Center

Address: No. 277, Xianzheng 2nd Road, Zhubei City, Hsinchu County

Reservation hotline: 03-657-3339

Opening Hours: 11am to 9pm

Taichung Yucai Store-hoda Creative Coating Service Center

Address: No. 38, Yucai North Road, Taichung City

Reservation hotline: 04-22229339

Opening Hours: 11am to 9pm

Tainan Youai Store-hoda Creative Coating Service Center

Address: No. 188, Youai Street, Central and Western District, Tainan City

Reservation hotline: 06-2229969

Opening Hours: 11am to 9pm