The open world game “Hogwarts Inheritance”, adapted from the classic fantasy literature series “Harry Potter” written by JK Rowling, will officially launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X consoles on February 10th. Judging from the picture, players can freely use various magic spells from the original novel series in the game, and even include some powerful spells that are considered taboo in the original work. However, according to the latest public details, this work does not include the so-called “moral system”. Therefore, players can do bad things in the game, even if they continue to use these forbidden magics, they don’t have to worry about affecting the development of the story or the ending.

At present, there are only less than two weeks left before the launch of this highly anticipated open world game, and the major media have recently released several hours of trial preview videos and demonstrations, giving players the opportunity to Get an early look at all the details of this magical world. At the end of last year, the game team showed players many series-style game screens of “Inheritance of Hogwarts”, such as flying broom rides, “everything room” and more magical battle screens. However, many fans noticed that the protagonist directly used the taboo curse “Death Curse” that can instantly take human life in one of the demonstration videos, and the team also confirmed that this spell also has the ability to kill the enemy with one move in the game Effect. After that, how should such a powerful spell be presented in the most balanced way in terms of design.

Games such as “Blood Killing 2” and “Notorious” include the so-called “good and evil moral system”. The value of notoriety will eventually lead the protagonist to a dark path. However, “Hogwarts Inheritance” will not include such a design.

According to Kelly Murphy, the game’s lead designer, in an interview with the GamesRadar website, it is very important for the entire Avalanche Software team to give players who want to become dark wizards or witches the opportunity to try this direction. It’s part of the concept of “role-playing” and they have to leave the choice of judgment to the player.

In addition, Kelly Murphy also revealed that the characters played by the players of “The Legacy of Hogwarts” will not learn these “unforgivable curses” directly in the Hogwarts classroom, but can freely choose whether to learn these forbidden spells, even if After the player actually learns it, it is not necessary to use these spells in combat, however, when the player does use them, the game world will also respond to them. In explaining why a “morality system” that punishes players’ choices is not added to the game, Kelly Murphy said that this would leave “the right to judge good and evil” in the hands of the development team. Having said that, Kelly Murphy still emphasized that if players continue to maintain these behaviors , will still be reflected in how the game world views them.

To put it simply, the reason why the game team chose to abandon the traditional moral system seems to be to serve the gameplay of “Hogwarts Inheritance” itself, while slightly abandoning some background settings of the series itself. In the original series, any wizard who uses the Unforgivable Curse to take human life may be sent directly to Azkaban, but if “Hogwarts Inheritance” can still show meaningful interaction and influence after abandoning the moral system, That still makes for a satisfying experience.

“Hogwarts Inheritance” will be on the PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms on February 10, while the PS4 and Xbox One versions will be launched on April 4, and the Nintendo Switch version is expected to be released in July. Available on the 25th.