Ready to hop on the train and report to the magic school? “Hogwarts Legacy” (Hogwarts Legacy) has released the PC hardware requirements specification; check now to see if your computer can go straight to Ultra 4K.

“The Legacy of Hogwarts” uses the novel “Harry Potter” to set the world view, but it happened 100 years earlier than the novel version. The player is a fifth-grade student at Hogwarts School of Magic, because he has mastered the ancient secret key that will shake the wizarding world. , so in addition to school life, I have to be busy fighting with dark wizards.

This work is expected to be released on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch on February 10, 2023

Ultra 4K Specs (Ultra 4K Specs)

System:Windows 10 64-bit

processor:Intel Core i7-10700K（3.80 GHz）或 AMD Ryzen 7 5800X（3.8 GHz）

Memory:32 GB

graphics card:NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3090 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

Direct X：Direct X 12

storage space:85 GB HDD

The SSD storage interface supports 2160p/60 fps screen performance in Ultra quality settings.

Ultra Specs

System:Windows 10 64-bit

processor:Intel Core i7-10700K（3.80 GHz）或 AMD Ryzen 7 5800X（3.8 GHz）

Memory:32 GB

graphics card:NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Direct X：Direct X 12

storage space:85 GB HDD

The SSD storage interface supports 1440p/60fps screen performance in Ultra quality settings.

Recommended Specifications (High Specs)

System:Windows 10 64-bit

processor:Intel Core i7-8700（3.2 GHz）或 AMD Ryzen 5 3600（3.6 GHz）

Memory:16 GB

graphics card:NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or INTEL Arc A770

Direct X：Direct X 12

storage space:85 GB HDD

The SSD storage interface supports 1080p/60fps screen performance in high-definition settings.

Basic Specifications (Low Specs)

System:Windows 10 64-bit

processor:Intel Core i5-6600（3.3 GHz）或 AMD Ryzen 5 1400（3.2 GHz）

Memory:16 GB

graphics card:NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB

Direct X：Direct X 12

storage space:85 GB HDD

SSD storage interface (recommended), HDD (supported) supports 720p/30fps screen performance in low quality settings.

