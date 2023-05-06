Hogwarts Legacy Gets Massive Update Addressing Hundreds Of Bugs And Issues

After months of waiting, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players finally have the chance to embark on their own Hogwarts Legacy adventures, and now Avalanche’s wildly successful game has arrived on both platforms. While Nintendo Switch owners will have to wait a little longer, all players will no doubt be pleased to see the plethora of bug fixes and performance updates addressed as part of this release.

As stated in the latest Patch Notes, the game has had over 500 issues fixed, including gaps in walls, VFX issues, save errors, audio issues, platform-specific issues, performance issues, and more.

This is all on top of adding an Arachnophobia Mode to change the appearance of spiders in the game.

To find out what exactly was fixed in this monster patch, find the notes here.