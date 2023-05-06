Home » Hogwarts Legacy Gets Massive Update Addressing Hundreds Of Bugs And Issues
Technology

Hogwarts Legacy Gets Massive Update Addressing Hundreds Of Bugs And Issues

by admin
Hogwarts Legacy Gets Massive Update Addressing Hundreds Of Bugs And Issues

After months of waiting, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players finally have the chance to embark on their own Hogwarts Legacy adventures, and now Avalanche’s wildly successful game has arrived on both platforms. While Nintendo Switch owners will have to wait a little longer, all players will no doubt be pleased to see the plethora of bug fixes and performance updates addressed as part of this release.

As stated in the latest Patch Notes, the game has had over 500 issues fixed, including gaps in walls, VFX issues, save errors, audio issues, platform-specific issues, performance issues, and more.

This is all on top of adding an Arachnophobia Mode to change the appearance of spiders in the game.

To find out what exactly was fixed in this monster patch, find the notes here.

See also  How the Sony A95K is made and how it is doing, one of only two QD OLED TVs in the world

You may also like

Statistics of the week: 1.8 billion euros in...

Today, May 6th, Disconnect day is celebrated…

The future of the cloud is open source,...

The astronauts going to Mars will all be...

libxml2: IT vulnerability with high risk! Vulnerability allows...

Faster energy transition: BUND wants more green tech

Android Weeks at Media Markt and Saturn: Save...

Apple Arcade adds 20 new games

PS3000 test report – buy cheap from 42€...

Solidigm Synergy™ 2.0 Introduces New Capabilities to Continuously...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy