On February 10, it’s finally time to return to JK Rowling’s The Wonderful Wizarding World, the first time since the first filmHarry Potter and the Sorcerer’s StoneThe most exciting offering in the universe since the premiere. We’re talking about Hogwarts Legacy, of course, which lets you go on massive adventures as a student in one of Hogwarts’ four houses.

Now we’ve got a cinematic trailer (these are becoming more and more common these days, don’t you think?) of what’s to come, where we get to follow the owl through the iconic locations of the world famous school. We’ll also meet some familiar faces like Professor Weasley and a nearly headless Nick, and see some of the challenges we’ll face.

Starting today, there will also be awizard wednesdaywhere you can win prizes like visiting Los Angeles or Orlando’swizarding world of harry potter. To participate this way, don’t forget to check out the trailer below.