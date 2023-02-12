Listen to the audio version of the article

It’s the best video game ever made for anyone who’s ever dreamed of using a magic wand. If you are a Harry Potter fan you must have Hogwarts Legacy. Mastering the magical arts takes study, discipline, and dedication. But above all time, because Avalanche Studios’ adventure for consoles and PCs is vast, full of missions and goodies from the magical universe invented by JKRowling. However, not everything is perfect: some characters are not convincing, some reconstructions of scenes from the book and the films will not appeal to everyone, even the open world is not very modern in its mechanics and the technical sector is dated. But once you’re in there wand in hand, you never want to leave a place we’ve all dreamed of. At least once.

What we liked

The music and the atmosphere. The soundtrack is inspired by John Williams tracks that accompanied the film’s theatrical releases. The school, the aesthetics but also that sense of wonder in the books we find it in the game. And it’s really exciting for a fan. The writer is not a fan of the wizard but has witnessed the reactions of those who have read and seen everything, films and books. Even if the characters and faces are not those of the cinema.

Hogwarts Legacy – Official Launch Trailer



What we didn’t like

An open world RPG dedicated to Harry Potter is a mission to shake your wrists. It must be said. On the gameplay side, however, something more was expected. The stimuli are many, many but the open world is scholastic in its conception. Even technically, the graphics could have been worked on a little more to make the impact less dated. Finally, as immense as it is – it’s certainly the biggest Harry Potter video game ever – it seems to be a bit too repetitive. It remains a dream for a fan, but one of those that in the long run all seem a bit the same.