Home Technology Hogwarts Legacy Reportedly Has Over 100 Side Quests
Technology

Hogwarts Legacy Reportedly Has Over 100 Side Quests

by admin
Hogwarts Legacy Reportedly Has Over 100 Side Quests
news-main-body”>

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

Article: Alex Hopley – Gamereactor.cn

We know that Hogwarts Legacy will be an expansion game, but it will reportedly feature more than 100 side quests along with its main campaign. Additionally, each additional objective will have characters related to the main storyline.

Speaking to GamesRadar, Narrative Director Moira Squier said : “The main storyline is complex and compelling, involving a variety of different characters and viewpoints, but by giving players choice moments throughout the game, we allow them to tell their own version of an epic story.

It also looks like you can approach these side quests from any point in the game, which means your relationship with a character can be built early or late. These side quests will also change how characters in the main story view you.

This appears to be another neat detail in the heap of possibilities available to players in Hogwarts Legacy. We recently sat down to play the game and get a hands-on look at the Hogwarts legacy, if you want to see more.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

See also  At the helmet check the airbag - La Stampa

You may also like

Switch’s Joy-Con handle drift problem can finally be...

10 Hidden Tips for iPhone 2023｜One-step Quick Learning...

Skate revival will have loot boxes

Windows 98 Resurrection Project (5): Executing Windows 98...

Apple M2 Pro / M2 Max GPU running...

All the most amazing exams passed by ChatGPT

【Review】Steelseries Arctis Nova 7X Wireless Headphones Wide Sound...

GoldenEye 007, Darkest Dungeon, Hi-Fi Rush, and more...

Redfall will launch in May

Atomic Heart has turned to gold

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy