Are you spending too much time in meetings and wondering how to run more efficient meetings? Then you are not alone. According to this survey, an average of just over 5 hours per week are spent in meetings, of which a good 2 hours are perceived as unnecessary. We spend an average of 100 hours a year in unnecessary meetings. Other studies point to an alarming 80% of the time executives spend in meetings. Around 71% of these executives believe that many meetings are unproductive and inefficient, and therefore do not lead to better work results. It’s also good to know that only 20% of executives receive training on how to run effective meetings. So how is it better?

Meetings don’t have to be a waste of time. To make meetings efficient, asynchronous communication helps towards an “async-first” mentality. In the article you can read how this works and how you can organize your meetings in the future so that you have more time for concentrated and effective work. Use our tips to free up your calendar for the really important tasks!

Contents:

How meetings disrupt productivity

One thing is clear: the more time you spend in meetings, the less time you have to do your work. But that is not all:

Meetings force us to change context

The many meetings on your calendar force you to change context several times a day. And that is detrimental to your attention. Let’s say you’re working on a presentation about apples and have to take a break from work for a meeting about oranges.

Your brain now needs time and energy to switch between the two tasks. The oranges don’t get your full attention because you’re still partly thinking about the apples. Then, when you go back to work on your apple project, think about the oranges for a while.

Meetings reduce the time for concentrated work

Meetings divide the working day into many small time units. That leaves you an hour or two here or 20 minutes there to get work done. But especially for cognitively challenging tasks such as creative solutions or problem solving, our brain needs longer, uninterrupted work phases to get into the necessary flow. If this time is missing, then we work less creatively and possibly make poorer decisions.

What distinguishes good meetings?

There will always be meetings, because in many cases they are also useful. Sometimes a synchronous group meeting to discuss ideas and make decisions is the best solution. Predetermining when and why your meeting will take place and how it will go is the basis of efficient meetings. Good meetings are usually characterized by:

You have a clear goal and expected results. If you can’t conclusively explain why the meeting should take place, it’s probably redundant.

If you can’t conclusively explain why the meeting should take place, it’s probably redundant. They are as short as possible. Not every meeting has to last an hour. Allocate only as much time as you think you need to achieve the desired result.

Not every meeting has to last an hour. Allocate only as much time as you think you need to achieve the desired result. You have the right participants. Too many participants can distract from the topic of the meeting, because then irrelevant topics or questions are addressed. They also waste the time of those for whom the meeting is not relevant.

Asynchronous video makes meetings shorter and more effective

An efficient meeting needs good planning, but the extra preparation time is well worth it. Do you want to reduce the duration of the synchronous meeting or really use the meeting time efficiently? Then you should use asynchronous forms of communication for the preparation and follow-up, such as video messages.

An example: You are planning a meeting for a brainstorming session or to make a decision. The meeting, of course, has some context, history, or background information needed for the discussion. Do not wait until the meeting to share this information!

You can record a presentation with slides, data or examples that you want to share in the meeting in advance as a screen video. With a screencast app like Snagit, this is easy and requires little preparation, and you can share the screen video with your colleagues with one click. With Snagit, record your screen, microphone, and camera if you need it, all at the same time, and create a shareable video in minutes.

Pro Tip: Use the function screen drawing from Snagit to highlight important information as you record, including arrows, squares, and numbered bullets in customizable colors.

Sent in advance, your attendees have more time to engage with the information and jot down questions, allowing for stimulating discussion during the meeting. And: Your meeting will be shorter because you save the time that you would have spent on presenting the preliminary information.

Types of meetings you can replace with asynchronous video

Sometimes the most productive way to hold a meeting is to skip it.

Many meetings we have to attend are scheduled out of habit. These types of meetings are usually superfluous and more promising in a different format:

Meetings for unilateral exchange of information

Any meeting where information is shared in only one direction, such as for a status update, data sharing, or project demo, is usually more efficient in an asynchronous format. Instead, record a video with Snagit to share your updates or showcase your project—much like a Teams meeting or a face-to-face meeting.

Use Snagit’s picture-in-picture feature to add your web camera to the screen capture. This will associate your face and name with your work, which can sometimes be difficult when working remotely.

Answers to the question “How do I…?”

Suppose you need to show a colleague how to update a page on the company website. You could now go to his desk and show him the editing process. Or make a video call and share the screen when working remotely. But there’s a more efficient way to demonstrate processes, whether you’re working in the office, remotely, or hybrid: an asynchronous video.

You probably guessed it: all you have to do is launch Snagit and press the record button. Show all work steps on the screen, just like you would do in a meeting. Finally, click share link and you’ll instantly have a link to your video copied to your clipboard.

This not only saves you time, but your colleague can also access the video recording at any time and does not have to chat with you for every question. And: You can also use the video to explain the editing process to other colleagues. Add to that the Screencast.com platform, and you can organize your videos and guides by topic so they’re easy to find.

give feedback

You don’t have to schedule hours-long meetings or write miles of emails to give feedback on a project or feedback on a colleague’s work. Instead, use Snagit to record your screen and share your ideas in a video!

Use your screen to simply explain difficult ideas and get your point across. If you want to give more complex feedback, you can use Snagit’s picture-in-picture feature to record your screen and web camera simultaneously to use facial expressions and gestures to convey empathy or enthusiasm.

The advantages of asynchronous videos instead of meetings

At TechSmith, we’ve used asynchronous video for years to enhance or replace our synchronous meetings. Here are some of the benefits we’ve seen so far:

Work does not remain in limbo

An “async-first” approach means we don’t have to wait for a meeting to share ideas, provide updates, or make decisions. Especially with busy schedules and teams in different time zones, planning joint meetings can quickly be a challenge and involve long waiting times.

Work moves faster when you’re not dependent on finding a time that suits everyone to share important information. When you upload your Snagit videos to Screencast, your viewers can ask questions in the file or leave feedback in timed comments. This keeps the discussion of the project flowing without disrupting everyone’s day.

And: If we are not overwhelmed with unnecessary meetings, it is easier for us to find time for meetings that are really necessary.

More have the opportunity to contribute

Even if you manage to get everyone together in the same room or meeting at the same time. Not everyone feels comfortable speaking up in front of everyone or providing immediate feedback on a question.

On the other hand, allow your team to invest as much time as needed to process and respond to the information provided. This can encourage more active participation in the debate, reduce hasty responses, and improve your overall communication.

Information can be archived and used over the long term

According to a study by the Harvard Business Review, fewer meetings can also lead to fewer misunderstandings. Synchronous meetings have many uncertainties, from side issues that come up to technical issues that lead to poor understanding. Even if you try your best and take extensive notes, details can get lost.

On the other hand, if you share a video with your team, this information is permanently available in an easily accessible format. This video can be accessed at any time if you have any questions or are unsure, or if you want to solve a related task.

Simplify your work life and avoid unnecessary meetings

Meetings aren’t inherently bad, but we tend to schedule them more often than necessary. If we spend the whole working day in meetings, we don’t have time for our actual work. Many then use their free evenings or even the weekend to catch up on what they have missed, which can lead to overwork or burnout and affect our performance.

But that need not be! Screen capture tools like Snagit help you leverage asynchronous forms of communication and reclaim your calendar.